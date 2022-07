Virginians woke up this morning with new laws that could affect their lives. The laws enacted by the 2022 General Assembly take effect today. According to a report from WRIC TV, starting today, Virginians will be allowed to get cocktails to-go and alcoholic drinks delivered to them until 2024 after the General Assembly passed a bill that one lawmaker called a lifeline to small businesses.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO