ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

SusieCakes now open on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas

By Matt Payne
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SusieCakes is now selling sweets in the Lakewood area of Dallas. (Courtesy SusieCakes) SusieCakes...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Pizzeria Named Among the 50 Best in the U.S.

Who says you can’t find a good pizza place in Dallas?. No one can anymore after Partenope Dallas ranked number 17 on a new list of the best pizzerias in the country. The list is compiled by 50 TopPizza – an online guide to the best pizzas in Italy and around the world with a preference for style.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Madison Reed opening at The Shops in Highland Village in August

Madison Reed will open a location at The Shops at Highland Village. (Courtesy Madison Reed) Madison Reed is opening Aug. 17 at The Shops at Highland Village, located at 4141 Waller Creek, Ste. 160. Madison Reed provides hair coloring services as well as color to-go that can be done in under an hour. The salon's services include roots coloring, highlights, blowouts and all-over color. 469-933-1271. www.madison-reed.com/colorbar/locations/highland-village.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
iheart.com

Craving Italian Beef? Portillo's Is Bringing The 'Beef Bus' To Texas

Italian beef is rolling into town in a hot, new ride!. Iconic Chicago restaurant chain Portillo's is bringing its "Beef Bus" to the Lone Star State next month, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Portillo's is opening its first Texas restaurant in The Colony — at the below address —...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Moderena Bakery & Café serving coffee, pastries around Lake Highlands area of Dallas

Moderena Bakery & Café offers espresso-based drinks and pastries. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Moderena Bakery & Café soft-opened in June at 9310 Forest Lane, Ste. 362, Dallas. A full opening will occur sometime in July. The coffee shop serves a variety of espresso-based drinks, such as cappuccinos, and iced tea is also available. The food menu includes pastries such as doughnuts and muffins. 469-342-1704. www.moderenabakeryandcafe.com.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Magic show, Neil Diamond tribute and more events coming up in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake

John O’Bryant’s “Reading Magic Show” performs July 21 in Colleyville. (Courtesy www.JohnsGotMagic.com) The Southlake Library hosts an event featuring music and dances from different parts of Africa. The event also emphasizes how music is used as a form of communication. Attendees will get to make a handmade instrument. 2-3 p.m. Free. 1400 Main St., Southlake. 817-748-8242. https://bit.ly/3MADc5o.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Local Profile

The Top 7 Burger Joints In Collin County

Mark Stuertz’s quest for Collin County’s top eateries continues with this round-up of his favorite burger places. Come take a look and plan your next meal with his list. Butchering and grinding since 1974, Ye Ole Butcher Shop Meat Market-Burger Joint resembles an old-fashioned meat dispensary. Its modest refrigerator case is packed with steaks, briskets, roasts, chops even sides of beef. But the on-premises/to go action is centered around its freshly ground burgers. We opted for the “All the Way Buffalo Burger with Cheese” served on a brioche bun: rich, hearty and immensely satisfying. They also serve 12-Point Buck Burgers (Tuesdays), Elk Burgers (Wednesday) and Wild Hog Burgers (Thursdays). Beef, too. For the veg heads, they have veggie burgers, but truth be told, vegetarians are a hunted species in these parts: There’s a trophy vegan torso — allegedly collected at a Dallas salad bar — mounted on the wall. So watch your six if you run exclusively on celery and arugula.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cupcakes#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Brass Tap announces soft opening for Richardson bar

The Brass Tap announced it will open its new Richardson location July 17. (Courtesy The Brass Tap) The Brass Tap announced it will hold a soft opening for its new Richardson location at CityLine. The bar’s soft opening will be July 17 from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. at 1251 State St. The Brass Tap offers over 150 craft beers from around the world and serves a diverse menu featuring grilled cheese sandwiches and a weekend brunch selection. The bar also plans to host various events, including live music, karaoke, trivia and music bingo. www.brasstapbeerbar.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Getting Ready to Expand Footprint

H-E-B knows exactly how it wants to handle distribution to its new stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) region. The San Antonio-based grocery chain is adding frozen capabilities to its distribution facilities in Temple, Texas. The project will grow H-E-B's current facility footprint by 325,000 square feet and will add over 100 jobs to the local economy.
TEMPLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Barra Brava opens in Lewisville

Barra Brava is now open in Lewisville. (Courtesy Barra Brava) Barra Brava held a soft opening June 6 and hosted a grand opening June 25 in Lewisville. Located at 2501 S. Stemmons Fwy., the sports bar offers tacos, wings, fajitas, drinks and more. Barra Brava also features live bands. 469-946-8001. www.facebook.com/barrabravalewisville.
LEWISVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Pizza Places In Dallas, Texas

Our Top 10 Pizza Places In Dallas, Texas showcases the 10 Best Pizza Places in the legendary city of Dallas, Texas. There is no simpler form of food that can also be turned into a complex meal. No matter how you like your pizza served, there is an awesome pizza place in Dallas Texas waiting for you.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sprouts Farmers Market at Hillside Village Shopping Center in Dallas opening in October

The grocery store sells fresh, natural and organic food. (Courtesy Sprouts Farmers Market) Sprouts Farmers Market is slated to open in late October at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 322, Dallas. The grocery store at the Hillside Village Shopping Center will be located in a former Stein Mart space. Sprouts sells a variety of produce, meat, dairy, vitamins and more. There are Sprouts stores across the nation, including dozens in Texas. www.sprouts.com.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Wild Oak Studio is scheduled to open mid-July in Roanoke

Wild Oak Studio in Roanoke offers space for rent for photography shoots and events. (Courtesy Pexels/George Milton) Wild Oak Studio is expected to open in mid-July at 400 S. Oak St., Ste. 160, Roanoke. The studio is looking to host a two-day grand opening with activities for kids, food and drinks, and several other activities, according to its Facebook page. Wild Oak Studio offers rentable spaces for events and photo shoots, and has some lighting equipment and props available. Rentals are by appointment only, according to its website. www.babiesandbrands.co/WildOakStudio.
ROANOKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy