ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

ALGOP declares tie in Hovey/Whatley Senate District 27 Primary

WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q30C4_0gNNmbjc00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Saturday, June 25, 2022, a hearing was held on the election contest filed in Alabama Senate District 27. Following deliberations, the Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee declared the race a tie.

The tie will be broken in the same manner established for general elections set forth in Alabama Code 17-12-23 – as in a coin flip or drawing of straws will declare a winner. The release did not say how the party will choose the winner or when the decision will be made. News 3 is awaiting clarification. We are waiting to hear from both candidates.

Before Saturday’s tie declaration challenger Jay Hovey beat incumbent Tom Whatley by one vote after a provisional count.

Whatley and Hovey were neck and neck across the three-county district of Russell, Lee, and Tallapoosa for Alabama State Senate District 27, separated by four votes, with Hovey leading on Election Day.

Twenty-eight certified provisional ballots in Lee County were counted by the Republican Party that possibly have votes in the District 27 primary. Out of those, six votes went for Whatley and four for Hovey.

We are told there were no provisional ballots in Russell County apply to this race.

Tallapoosa County had 15 provisional ballots – with three votes for Hovey and two for Whatley in the District 27 race.

Saturday’s hearing was conducted based on Alabama State Law, Rules of Civil Procedure, and Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee Bylaws and Rules.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WRBL News 3

Alabama’s GOP holds second hearing on unregistered, tie vote in Hovey/Whatley primary

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBl) – The Republican nominee for Alabama Senate District 27 representing Lee, Tallapoosa, and Russell County is still up in the air weeks after the May 24th primary. Challenger Jay Hovey beat incumbent Senator Tom Whatley by one vote after a provisional ballot count. However, Whatley contested the race. Alabama’s GOP Candidate Committee […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

House District 37 special election set for November 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) has set a special election on November 8, 2022, to fill the vacancy in House of Representatives District 37. This district includes parts of Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha Counties. The vacancy was created due to the passing of Representative Lynn Wright on June 17, 2022. “We were […]
JACKSON, MS
alabamagazette.com

Trouble in Hubbardland?

More rumblings in ‘low turnout’ Lee County as voters try to reject Hubbardland, the epicenter of corruption in our State. Although in prison and well paid with back door hush money via the Auburn mafia/Yellagrubber coconspirators [www.alabamagazette.com/story/2019/10/01/opinion/the-au-horror-picture-show-bride-of-felonstein-meets-yellagrubbear/1750.html] Felon Hubbard still calls the shots. Reading Mike’s ‘code’ from prison dialog transcripts leaves little doubt. The Hubbard Boulevard visual may be removed from the ugliest pillage on the plains, but the road to perdition paved by the ‘I Believe in Mike Hubbard’ freebooters keeps steamrolling along…
LEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
Tallapoosa County, AL
Government
Lee County, AL
Government
County
Russell County, AL
Russell County, AL
Government
County
Tallapoosa County, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
WSFA

Stewart discusses Democratic nomination for state Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in four decades, a member of Selma’s Sanders family will not be serving in the Alabama Legislature. Political newcomer Robert Stewart won the Democratic nomination for District 23 in last Tuesday’s primary runoff election. “We made history first time running...
SELMA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Whatley
Wetumpka Herald

Applications to replace Elmore County District 3 Commissioner being accepted

The Elmore County Republican Party will assist the governor’s office to fill the Elmore County District 3 Commission seat soon to be vacated by Troy Stubbs. Stubbs was elected to replace Mike Holmes who has retired from the Alabama House of Representatives District 31 seat, which represents portions of Wetumpka, Tallasee, Eclectic, Titus and Deatsville.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

Judge sets hearing on challenge to Mississippi’s abortion law

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has set a Tuesday hearing in a lawsuit by state’s only abortion clinic, which seeks to block a law that would ban most abortions. A temporary restraining order would allow the clinic to remain open, at least while the lawsuit is pending. The law is set to take effect two […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama judge cited for remarks against governor, cursing

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama judge who belittled the governor over her age and gender and repeatedly cursed in court has been suspended from duty and could be removed from office. Records show Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was placed on leave. The Judicial Inquiry Commission accused...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Senate#State Senate#Election Local#Republican Primary#Algop#Hovey Whatley#The Republican Party
AL.com

Alabama police chief: Do not arm teachers

Teachers should focus on their jobs and not be bringing guns into schools, the police chief with the Spanish Fort Police Department said this week during a unique town hall-style meeting focused on school safety. Chief John Barber, who has headed up the Eastern Shore police agency since 2020, said...
SPANISH FORT, AL
AL.com

10 Alabama counties have high levels of COVID-19 transmission

Ten Alabama counties are reporting high levels of COVID-19 community transmission. Baldwin, Bibb, Cullman, Escambia, Henry, Jefferson, Madison, Shelby, St. Clair, and Walker counties are in the “high” category, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Levels are determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, as well as seven-day totals for hospitalizations per 100,000 people and percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by patients.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WJTV 12

MDWFP to take part in campaign during 4th of July weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced it will take part in Operation Dray Water during the 2022 4th of July holiday weekend. Operation Dry Water is a national boating under the influence heightened awareness and enforcement campaign. The goal is to remove impaired operators from the water […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy