Ten Alabama counties are reporting high levels of COVID-19 community transmission. Baldwin, Bibb, Cullman, Escambia, Henry, Jefferson, Madison, Shelby, St. Clair, and Walker counties are in the “high” category, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Levels are determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, as well as seven-day totals for hospitalizations per 100,000 people and percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by patients.

