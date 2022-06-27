ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation Invites Nominations for Creative Living Award

vineyardgazette.com
 4 days ago

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Creative Living Award. This award was established in 1983 through the Ruth J. Bogan and Ruth Redding Fund. It...

vineyardgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vineyardgazette.com

Ag Fair Quilt Chronicles Art of the T-Shirt

A hallmark of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair — the annual fair T-shirt— has been reimagined by the Island’s Modern Quilting Guild, which has assembled 13 quilts out of three decades of fair T-shirts. The quilts, on display July 23 to 30 at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury, will be auctioned and raffled off this summer to support the Agricultural Society’s farm service and education initiatives.
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

The Face of Featherstone

Ann Smith is a second-generation force in the Martha’s Vineyard art community as the executive director of Featherstone Center for the Arts, a pastoral art campus just off Barnes Road, two miles from downtown Oak Bluffs. Smith curates exhibitions in the Francine Kelly Gallery in Featherstone’s Art Barn –named for her mother – and programs children’s art classes and adult instruction across all mediums including painting, pottery, photography, jewelry-making and writing to fulfill Featherstone’s mission: “creating community through the arts.” On a high summer Monday or Friday evening, the meadow is filled with families frolicking to the sounds of local musicians and on Wednesdays the field becomes a picnic blanket movie theater.  
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Community Chorus Celebrates Peter Boak

On Saturday the Island Community Chorus presents its annual summer concert, a tradition going back 25 years. The concert will be at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs and carry with it a special significance, as it will be the final one for longtime musical director Peter Boak, who is retiring.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Fourth of July Fever Brings the Heat and the Crowds

The peak of summer. A blast of nostalgia. The busiest night of the year. A monumental hassle. For locals and visitors alike, the Fourth of July is a cornerstone of summer on the Vineyard. This year, with pandemic restrictions eased, Island businesses and town officials are set to see the celebrations and the crowds roar back into action with renewed zeal.
EDGARTOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Tisbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
vineyardgazette.com

Go Fourth

From the July 5, 1977 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. The annual celebration of the nation’s independence showed Vineyard colors flying and its crowds smiling. Thousands battled for parking spaces, vantage points and bottles of beer, but the night was a friendly one, and the weekend had been quiet.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Town Column: July 1

The word of the week was “perfect.” Everyone was just happy that the sun was shining, there was a great breeze and no humidity. It is what every person wanted. Happy Birthday to all who celebrated their day this past week. Big balloons go out to Amera Mello who celebrated on June 25; Genevieve Laiacona on June 29; Emma Waltersdorf on June 30; and to Sophia Santos, who celebrates on July 1.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Vineyard Haven Town Column: July 1

David Whitmon had a grand reunion with many of his velonaut friends on the Island last week. You might have seen these beautiful machines on our roads. Same time, next year!. As far as interesting vehicles go, I am happy to announce the HillCar is here! Gretchen Baer has traveled from Bisbee, Ariz., to spend the summer with Mom Jacqueline Baer at the family home in our town. Gretchen had the HillCar trucked here from Arizona. Stay tuned for more exquisite artwork from this family of artists. I hear they will bead the HillCar.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Community Turns Out for Changing of the Guard at Station Menemsha

At the Coast Guard boathouse in Menemsha, Fourth of July weekend started off with two causes for celebration: the retirement of Master Chief Justin Longval and the elevation of Senior Chief Steven White to replace him as the officer in charge. Master Chief Longval retires after 26 years in the...
DUKES COUNTY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Douglas
vineyardgazette.com

Chilmark Town Column: July 1

Monday night’s rain washed away some of life’s imperfections and the grime associated with the day to day hustle and bustle. It didn’t give us a totally clean slate, but somehow the smell of the rain and the rhythmic tap, tap, tap, whoosh as it fell provided me with a small but present feeling of hope. The hope that we will join together, stand tall and change the things we don’t agree with in a strong, but civil manner.
CHILMARK, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Do A Wheelie: Follow Your Favorite Food Truck

We all know food tastes better when eaten outside, but there’s something even more magical about having your meal handed to you through a window – of a kitchen on wheels. You can see the cooks working away, give them a shout hello, wonder at how they stand on their feet and endure the heat all night while you plunk down on the grass or a picnic table with your friends – or eat that falafel and fries furtively in your car. From pizza and bagel sandwiches to shrimp ‘n’ grits and and sausage biscuits, the Vineyard’s food truck menus make the morning commute, the lunch break and the summer supper a whole lot more delicious.
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Carol P. Gadd Gathering

A memorial gathering for Carol (Dede) Gadd will be held at Abel’s Hill Cemetery in Chilmark on Wednesday, July 13 at 11 a.m. A lunch for family and friends will follow at 17 Hawk Valley Road. Ms. Gadd died on October 12, 2021 after a brief illness.
CHILMARK, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Independence Day 2022

A vendor at the West Tisbury Farmers’ Market has been selling mushrooms and dahlias this year. The dahlias come in elegant shades of pink and white, yellow and fuchsia. They’re normally a late-summer flower, but new growing methods have changed that. Mushrooms and dahlias. Strawberries and peas. Six...
WEST TISBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Life#Charity
vineyardgazette.com

Home Port Restaurant Has New Owners

Home Port Restaurant owners Bob and Sarah Nixon this week announced the sale of the Menemsha mainstay to Boston restaurateur Seth Woods and his business partner Eric Berke, both seasonal residents of Aquinnah, for nearly $2.6 million. “The Home Port restaurant, the long-standing Menemsha institution, has resumed operations under a...
AQUINNAH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Sharon Shirley Roy Rzemien, 63

Sharon Shirley Roy Rzemien of Cumberland, R.I., died on April 24 after several years of complicated illness. She was 63. She was born July 5, 1958 to the late Mertice E. Wheaton Roy of North Attleboro and Arthur J. Roy of Attleboro. She grew up in Rehoboth and graduated from Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, class of 1976.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Michael P. Lindheimer, 81

Michael P. Lindheimer of Edgartown and Sarasota, Fla. died on June 28 with his family by his side. He was 81. He was the son of the late Emanuel and Edith Lindheimer and grew up in Queens, N.Y. He received engineering degrees from Cooper Union and Stevens Institute of Technology. He worked as an electrical engineer at Hewlett-Packard, Digital Equipment, Analog Devices, Foxboro Company and Lucent in New Jersey, California and Massachusetts.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Chappaquiddick Town Column: July 1

July Fourth will be celebrated again after a two-year break. Chappy Ferry service will be affected that day by the parade and the fireworks. Starting at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, vehicle traffic on the ferry will be stopped because road access to and from the ferry on the Edgartown side will be blocked by the parade route. Passengers will be carried without interruption. Once the tail end of the parade passes the top of Daggett street, 500 or so folks line up on that street to head back over to Chappy. Until they are all taken over, in groups of 49 per boat load, no vehicles can get through.
EDGARTOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
vineyardgazette.com

Beach Bird Babies

The Fourth of July, which can be called the peak of the nesting season for beach-nesting birds, is this weekend. These terns, plovers and oystercatchers are either incubating eggs or have a family of chicks running around the beach. On June 26 I spotted a young American oystercatcher flying a...
AQUINNAH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

High School Committee Chairman Steps Down

Amy Houghton, chairman of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School committee for the past year, resigned her post as a committee member representing Tisbury at a meeting early this week. Ms. Houghton presided over her last high school committee meeting Monday, during which Robert Lionette of Chilmark was voted...
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending June 24

Robert J. Donahue Trs. and Sagamore Avenue Realty Trust purchased property on Moshup Trail from James F. O’Brien Jr. for $450,000 on June 23. Sean Gilpin and Leandra Seward purchased 20 Netock avenue in Oak Bluffs from Keith Linscott and Mary Beth Linscott for $810,000 on June 24. Vineyard...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Unconscionable

With the repeal of Roe v Wade, our four granddaughters have lost a fundamental right to control their own bodies. It upsets us to leave them with less freedom than we have enjoyed for the past half century. This ruling is unconscionable. Unreasonable. Unfair. We don’t know what happens next,...
OAK BLUFFS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy