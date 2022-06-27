ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England move up to fifth place in the Test rankings and reduce gap to heavily-beaten tourists New Zealand from 23 points to just three following series whitewash

By Richard Gibson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

England’s crushing series win over New Zealand has seen the gap between the sides in the official Test rankings shrink from 23 points to just three.

The 3-0 whitewash over the reigning world champions, completed courtesy of a seven-wicket success at Headingley, represents a spectacular turnaround for a team that slumped to its lowest points tally in 27 years last month.

The new era of Test cricket under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes began with England in sixth place in the standings, but defeating a higher-ranked opponent so comprehensively has resulted in a gain of nine points to 97. They have leapfrogged Pakistan and moved into fifth in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27s4uD_0gNNlmTo00
England have moved up the Test Rankings table and are three points behind New Zealand

That is just one place behind the New Zealanders, who have plunged down the table after the loss cost them 11 rankings points.

England started the day requiring 113 runs in order to complete a series whitewash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nB8L0_0gNNlmTo00
Jonny Bairstow produced an impressive display on day five of the third Test with 71 runs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0ylH_0gNNlmTo00
Joe Root also made a significant contribution against New Zealand, scoring an unbeaten 86

After Ollie Pope was dismissed in the opening over, Jonny Bairstow stepped up to the crease.

Bairstow finished unbeaten on 71, with Joe Root scoring an unbeaten 86.

England produced a dynamic, high-octane display as they managed to prevail.

*Afghanistan and Ireland have Test status but have not played enough matches to figure on the rankings table

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Everyone had it, we said nothing': Tennis star Alize Cornet makes bombshell claim players HID Covid symptoms in an 'epidemic' at the French Open and says there is a 'tacit agreement' to play on... as Wimbledon is hit by withdrawals of Cilic and Berrettini

French tennis star Alize Cornet has made a bombshell claim that players have adopted a 'tacit agreement' to deliberately hide Covid-19 cases on tour, saying that there was 'an epidemic' at last month's French Open. The world No 37 later backtracked and insisting her remarks were 'to emphasise that the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'We are not playing conventional Test match cricket': Paul Collingwood says England will not be 'over-awed' by the run target that India set, after Rishabh Pant produced stunning counter-attacking display on day one

Paul Collingwood insisted England had not had their fingers burnt despite India's Rishabh Pant fighting fire with fire at Edgbaston. England captain Ben Stokes opted to use the same template that served his side so well in the 3-0 whitewash of world champions New Zealand last month, and the hosts were in the ascendancy when three Jimmy Anderson wickets helped reduce the Indians to 98 for five in overcast conditions.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

American John Isner holds all the aces after breaking Ivo Karlovic's record of 13,728 career aces despite suffering a disappointing defeat in his Wimbledon Third Round clash with Jannik Sinner

American John Isner broke the all-time record for serving aces on Friday early in his Wimbledon third-round match loss against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner. Needing five aces to beat Ivo Karlovic's leading mark of 13,728, the 37-year-old Isner sent three hurtling past Sinner in his first service game and three more in the second.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Joe Root
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Brendon Mccullum
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis WITHDRAW from Wimbledon men's doubles as controversial Australian star opts to 'prioritise singles' after four-hour first round match

Nick Krygios and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis have withdrawn from the Wimbledon men's doubles. The Australian pairing were due to compete in the competition but have pulled out and been replaced by alternates Diego Hidalgo and Cristian Rodriguez. Kyrgios said: 'I'm a singles player, my priority is singles. I played...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Stefanos Tsitsipas hits Nick Kyrgios with a VERY telling sledge before their blockbuster Wimbledon clash - as Aussie DUMPS his best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis to chase title

Will the real Nick Kyrgios please stand up? That's the question Wimbledon. Stefanos Tsitsipas is asking as the duo prepare for an explosive round-three match at the All England Club. Kyrgios is better known for his tantrums and on-court antics than his actual tennis and he has form on the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Now even the Queen is feeling the pinch: The Royal Family is back on duty... but palace income has taken an £14m hit after Covid pandemic while expenditure has risen by 17 per cent

The Queen will continue to tighten her belt as a post-pandemic credit crunch bites even at Buckingham Palace. Sir Michael Stevens, the monarch’s Keeper of the Privy Purse, said yesterday that while her annual review reflected ‘something of a return to normality’ for the royal household – with travel, investitures and garden parties starting up again – it also continued to be a ‘challenging’ time for the monarchy.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Manchester City owners 'agree deeds to buy Palermo in £11.2m takeover as the City Football Group adds an ELEVENTH club to its rich worldwide portfolio and plans to resurrect the once-bankrupt Italian side back to Serie A'

Manchester City's owners are on the verge of adding Palermo to their rich football portfolio after agreeing an £11.2million takeover with the Italian side, according to reports. The City Football Group (CFG) already owns an empire of clubs worldwide including MLS side New York City and Australian outfit Melbourne...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Test Cricket#New Zealanders#Ireland
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: Matt Potts has been England's find of the summer - he's an aggressive bowler, comes across well in interviews and looks the perfect fit for Test cricket

Matt Potts has been England's find of the summer, not just for his wickets but the way he has bowled and kept going through a demanding schedule. He looks a strong lad and Mike Selvey, the former Middlesex and England bowler, summed it up well when he said it looks like Potts is built from the bottom up.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England's Young Lions are European champions! Man City's Callum Doyle and Aston Villa pair Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey are the heroes as Ian Foster's U19s come from behind to beat Israel in extra-time and match 2017 triumph

England became U19 Euros champions for the second time by producing another impressive comeback to beat Israel 3-1 in the 2022 final on Friday. After a cagey start in Trnava, the first team to represent Israel in any UEFA club competition found their rhythm and dominated the first half of the contest.
UEFA
Daily Mail

British star Cameron Norrie continues his Wimbledon journey after beating American Steve Johnson 6-4 6-1 6-0... as the ninth seed books his place in fourth round for the first time in his career

Finally on Centre Court and finally into the fourth round of a Slam. Cameron Norrie hasn’t torn up any of the larger trees at these Championships, but he is breaking new ground and winning a few useful admirers. Never before in 18 previous Slams had he ventured beyond three...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

New England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler plays down his chances of a Test recall by insisting he is 'very focused on white-ball stuff' - as he says Ben Stokes' men don't need him as they are playing 'fantastically well'

Jos Buttler has doused the prospect of adding an incendiary ingredient to the top of England’s Test team by saying he has enough on his plate as the country’s new limited-overs captain. Buttler, 31, was touted as a potential opener in England’s brave new world under Brendon McCullum...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Derby announce the completion of their takeover by property developer David Clowes... as the Rams claim they had to 'overcome a magnitude of challenges' to finalise the sale and save the club from administration

Derby have finally been released from the nightmare of administration after lifelong fan David Clowes officially became the club's new owner. The Rams, without a permanent manager after Wayne Rooney quit last week, have been taken over by local property firm Clowes Developments, with the EFL signing off on the deal at about 6pm.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'We're winning the Premier League!': Liverpool fans rejoice at the 'news of the summer' and hail the 'best player in the world' after Mo Salah signs a new three-year contract at Anfield worth close to £400,000-a-week

Liverpool fans have gone wild following the news that Mo Salah has agreed a new contract at Anfield until 2025. The Egyptian had just entered the final 12 months of his previous deal, with speculation mounting about where his future would lie. But the Reds have shut down the rumour...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Letting doctors WFH to do the 'school run' could help solve GP crisis, expert claims amid warnings online revolution would see actual practices close

Letting GPs work from home could help solve the staffing crisis in general practice, it has been suggested. Providing more flexible working would give family doctors a better work-life balance, a medical conference in London was told. One example given was that GPs could do the school run then nip home and 'do some online consultations'.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic cruises through to the fourth round of Wimbledon after beating his fellow Serbian and friend Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets, but he insists 'you want to raise the level of tennis up a notch each match'

It was 2013, the last time Novak Djokovic lost on Centre Court, 35 matches ago now. Andy Murray was the victor that day and Friday's opponent, Miomir Kecmanovic, was never going to emulate him. For a start he's 22 and ranked 25. More importantly, he's Serbian. So playing Djokovic is...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Chelsea set to announce former Manchester City suit Tom Glick as new senior executive in charge of day-to-day running of the Blues following Marina Granovskaia's exit

Chelsea are set to appoint Tom Glick to their new-look hierarchy following the recent departures of three of the club’s most prominent executives. Glick, who was previously Manchester City’s chief commercial and operating officer, is to take on a senior boardroom role at Stamford Bridge under American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

World No 2 Ons Jabeur breezes past Diane Parry to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon - and the 'Minister of Happiness' is bringing plenty of joy as she bids to make history at SW19

They call her the 'Minister of Happiness' and, right now, nobody is coming close to wiping the grin off Ons Jabeur's face. With three successive straight-sets wins, the world No 2 has been smiling her way through the rounds. And with it, Jabeur is bringing joy to not just her financially-crippled country, but an entire continent.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

452K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy