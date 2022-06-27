ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Bogut seemingly shades Kendall Jenner over Devin Booker breakup

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Former NBA center Andrew Bogut appears to be keeping up with Kendall Jenner’s love life.

Bogut seemingly shaded “The Kardashians” star on Twitter last week following her recent breakup with Suns guard Devin Booker, when he appeared to reference Jenner’s dating history with basketball players after Thursday’s NBA Draft.

“With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home,” Bogut tweeted, asking, “Which team will snap up @KendallJenner??”

With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home.

Which team will snap up @KendallJenner ??

Solid talent, versatile.
?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up.

— Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) June 24, 2022
Andrew Bogut appeared to shade Kendall Jenner in a recent tweet following her breakup with Devin Booker.
Getty Images

The retired basketball great, 37, went on to describe Jenner as a “solid talent” who is “versatile.”

“?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up,” Bogut added.

In a separate tweet, Bogut also referred to Jenner as an “elite rebounder.”

Bogut’s initial tweet received a mixed reaction from fans, with one person writing, “Did you really reach this far just to slander a woman? You’re supposed to be Australian and not a yank – don’t be like them.”

Reports emerged last week that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split up after two years of dating.
GC Images
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker embrace after a Suns game in Oct. 2021.
Getty Images

The 2015 NBA champion then replied , “She won’t go out with you man. Sorry.”

News of Jenner and Booker’s split emerged last week when multiple reports stated that the pair had gone their separate ways after two years of dating. Jenner, 26, and Booker, 25, are said to be focused on their respective careers, sources told Page Six on Friday.

Prior to her relationship with Booker, Jenner had been linked to players such as Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin.

As of Monday, Jenner nor Booker have addressed the breakup reports.

