ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon player comes to aid of fainting ballboy with candy

By CHRIS LEHOURITES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdAXq_0gNNlWJ400
1 of 3

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Quick reactions are a hallmark of being a professional tennis player, and Jodie Burrage showed the Wimbledon crowd she could respond to adversity quickly.

The British player noticed a ballboy who was feeling faint on the sidelines during her match on Monday, then rushed over to make sure he was OK. She first gave him a sports drink, then some nutritional gel before a spectator handed over a bag of candy.

“Just tried to get him some sugar, gave him a Gatorade and a gel. The gel is not the nicest thing, so they managed to find some Percy Pigs somewhere along the line in the crowd, which he got down and then started to feel better,” Burrage said. “Hopefully he’s feeling better now.”

The match was stopped for about 10 minutes until the boy was helped off court.

Unfortunately for the 23-year-old Burrage, her heroics didn’t help her in the match. She lost to Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-3 on the opening day of the tournament.

Burrage said she noticed the ballboy was in distress and wanted to help.

“I just reacted how I think anyone would. He was not in a good spot,” Burrage said. “I just tried to help him out as much as possible.”

More help came from the crowd in the form of the chewy candy.

“I definitely love a Percy Pig, that’s for sure,” Burrage said. “I was just like, ‘This kid needs sugar.’ He wasn’t liking the gel. I was like, ‘Yeah, definitely need something else.’ Someone just shouted on the side, ‘Got some sweets here if you want.’ They were Percy Pigs.”

Burrage made her debut at Wimbledon last year and also lost in the first round. But she’ll get another chance this year in women’s doubles. She and Eden Silva will play their first match later in the week.

“Really looking forward to that,” Burrage said. “Hopefully I can get over the line in that one.”

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Tennis Player Whose Outfit Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, French tennis player Kristina Mladenovic went viral during his first-round match against Angelique Kerber. The 29-year-old was sporting what some called a "crop top." It was somewhat surprising due to Wimbledon's strict dress code, which helped the outfit go viral on social media. Obviously Wimbledon signed off...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission

Arguably the greatest women’s tennis player in history, Serena Williams, made her return to the sport 364 days since retiring with an injury in the first round of Wimbledon last year. She found herself up against the 115th ranked player in the world in Harmony Tan. In a thrilling back-and-forth match, Tan pulled off an […] The post After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Coco Gauff playing at Wimbledon today?

Coco Gauff faces Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round at Wimbledon this afternoon. The American teenager, who fell agonisingly short in the French Open final against Iga Swiatek, appeared in danger of a shock early exit in her first-round match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The Romanian world No 54 took the first set 6-2 but Gauff rallied impressively to set up a meeting with Ruse’s compatriot Buzarnescu. Buzarnescu is an easier test on paper, ranked No 127 in the world, but the 34-year-old impressed in a straight-sets victory over Nastasja Schunk and is bidding to replicate her 2018 run at...
TENNIS
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Sugar#First Match#Tennis Player#British
The Spun

Serena Williams Has Honest Reaction To First-Round Loss At Wimbledon

Serena Williams showed plenty of heart in her return at Wimbledon this Tuesday, but it wasn't enough to get past France's Harmony Tan in the first round. Williams, 40, led Tan 5-4 in set three and was two points away from winning the match. But her legs grew tired, she missed shots the all-time great usually doesn't and Tan took advantage.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Wimbledon: Coco Gauff's 'Wookie error' and hotdogs on court 14

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray ousted on Centre Court

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray lost back-to-back Wimbledon second round matches on Centre Court, stifling the momentum after 10 British players reached the second round for the first time since 1984. Raducanu’s follow-up to her fairytale Wimbledon fourth round run last year ended at the hands of French veteran Caroline...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu suffers second-round exit at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon return proved to be an anti-climax as the US Open champion exited in the second round with defeat by Caroline Garcia.Living up to the hype has proved impossible for the 19-year-old so far and, a year after rocketing to stardom with a run to the fourth round and then achieving the unthinkable in New York, she slipped to a meek 6-3 6-3 loss on Centre Court.Short of matches after three weeks out with a side strain, Raducanu was simply unable to find the level required to match Frenchwoman Garcia across the 86-minute contest.Game, set and match -...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Emma Raducanu upset as Wimbledon top-10 seeds tumble

Emma Raducanu‘s follow-up to her fairytale Wimbledon fourth round run last year ended in the second round at the hands of French veteran Caroline Garcia. Garcia, the former world No. 4 now ranked 55th, took out the No. 10 seed 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court in the third top-10 upset of the day.
TENNIS
CBS Sports

Wimbledon 2022 results: Schedule, scores, draws, how to watch, TV channel as Serena Williams falls in round 1

Wimbledon 2022 is officially underway. The All England Club is already seeing some exciting action, including the returns of Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams. Nadal, seeded No. 2, is competing at Wimbledon for the first time in three years. He took the first two sets against Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday but struggled on the third and the beginning of the fourth. The veteran shook it off and won 16 of the last 19 points to get his 306th Major match win by going 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
TENNIS
Reuters

Wimbledon day three

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Highlights on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):. British ninth seed Cameron Norrie dug deep to book his place in the third round with a 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-0 6-2 win over Spaniard Jaume Munar. 1645 KERBER OUTCLASSES LINETTE.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Campillo setting pace at Irish Open in one-stroke lead

THOMASTOWN, Ireland (AP) — Spanish golfer Jorge Campillo was the pace-setter halfway through the Irish Open while home favorite Shane Lowry staged a grandstand finish to make the cut at Mount Juliet on Friday. Campillo added a 4-under 68 to his opening bogey-free 65 for a halfway total of...
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

964K+
Followers
467K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy