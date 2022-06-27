ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith wins Best Actor at 2022 BET Awards for King Richard despite Oscars slap controversy

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0JL8_0gNNlVQL00

WILL Smith won Best Actor at the 2022 BET Awards for King Richard despite the controversial Oscars slap.

The King Richard actor did not appear at Sunday's BET Awards and has kept a low profile since he infamously slapped Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDsuF_0gNNlVQL00
Will Smith wins Best Actor at Sunday's BET Awards Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLAyi_0gNNlVQL00
Will Smith played Venus and Serena Williams' father, King Richard, in the biographical sports drama film Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fC2U_0gNNlVQL00
Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards Credit: Getty

He has since been banned from attending the Oscars for a decade because of his outburst at the ceremony.

Smith beat the likes of Adrian Holmes and Jabari Banks for Bel Air, Anthony Anderson for Black-ish, Damson Idris for Snowfall, Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Forest Whitaker for Respect and Godfather of Harlem, and Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us to win the award on Sunday.

OSCARS SLAP

The now unforgettable moment occurred when iconic standup comic Chris made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 50.

"Jada, I love you, G. I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," the former Saturday Night Live castmate joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLlmR_0gNNlVQL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Rd7_0gNNlVQL00

Demi Moore famously shaved her head for her role in the 1997 movie.

Jada, on the contrary, has been struggling with hair loss for years due to her alopecia diagnosis, and last year decided to shave it all off.

Smith then stormed the stage and hit the presenter in what at first seemed like a stage bit before it all took a turn.

The audio and video feed were then cut for several seconds, presumably as a war of expletives was being hurled back and forth.

After the confrontation, a stunned Chris said: "Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me."

When the video restarted, Will did not look pleased as he yelled at the funnyman: "Leave my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth."

WILL WINS OSCAR

Just minutes later, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum won Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard and took the stage with many anticipating he would apologize to Chris.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Will, 53, began his speech.

He later added: "I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees… This is a beautiful moment, and I'm not crying for winning an award…"

"… Love will make you do crazy things," Will said as he broke down in tears during his speech.

The star concluded by saying he hoped "the academy invites me back."

WILL'S APOLOGY

Days after the incident, Smith explained in a statement that the punch line was "too much for me to bear," and he "reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line, and I was wrong. I am embarrassed, and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.

"There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," Smith said, adding that he is resigning from the Academy.

"I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVpHi_0gNNlVQL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yf8EV_0gNNlVQL00

"I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

He concluded: "Change takes time, and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Forest Whitaker
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Sterling K. Brown
Person
Damson Idris
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Adrian Holmes
Essence

Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins, Rumi And Sir Carter, Turn 5

We’re looking back at adorable family photos featuring the youngest Carters. Just months after the roll-out of her most recent solo studio album Lemonade, Beyoncé broke the internet when she announced she was pregnant with twins. A few months later on June 13, she gave birth to Rumi and Sir Carter, who turn 5 years old today!
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Bet Awards#Actor#The Tragedy Of Macbeth
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
BET

BET Awards 2022: Regina King's Fashion Evolution

Regina King has been on our radar since she was making googly eyes at Calvin on 227. She brings such authenticity and accessibility to every performance it makes us feel like we know her and care about the actress like she was our homegirl. King plays every role with charm, grace, and wit so it’s no surprise her name is often included during nomination season. King is nominated for "Best Actress" at the BET Awards 2022 for her role in the western The Harder They Fall. Let’s take a look back at some of her memorable fashion moments as we get ready for the show which airs June 26th at 8pm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Entertainment Times

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete Davidson For Poking Fun During Tahiti Trip

Kim Kardashian reportedly “called out” Pete Davidson during a recent tropical trip to Tahiti. This came after he poked fun at her while taking photos and videos of her. E! News said the reality star recently shared some shots her boyfriend took during the getaway. She posted them on her Instagram Story, with some captions telling her fans and followers what was happening behind the scenes.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Seen Getting Close To "Love & Hip Hop Miami" Star

It used to be considered taboo to participate in an unconventional relationship, but these days, many couples are straying from the traditional family makeup. Some have open relationships, polyamorous marriages, or certain rules and boundaries that are often looked down upon, and we're seeing this increase in Hip Hop. Lousiana star Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka have long put their unconventional pairing on display as they have discussed intimate details of their lives, but in recent months, the rapper's fans have been questioning whether or not the couple is still together.
HIP HOP
Harper's Bazaar

All the Looks from the 2022 BET Awards

The BET Awards took place Sunday, June 26, in Los Angeles's Microsoft Theater. The annual awards show—established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network—celebrates African Americans in music, acting, and other fields of entertainment. Lizzo kicked off the show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson—who had at least...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
552K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy