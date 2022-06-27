I’m a laundry pro – my cheap household item will remove permanent marker from your clothes instantly

DOING laundry can be time-consuming enough without having to fight permanent marker stains on your child's clothes.

But don't worry: Despite its name, permanent marker is not invincible on all surfaces.

Cleaning expert Amy Bates showed her followers how to instantly remove permanent marker stains from their clothes Credit: Amy Bates/Youtube

Professional cleaner Amy Bates posted a video on how to remove permanent marker from clothes on her blog, Don't Look Under The Rug.

Amy's laundry hack involves using an item present in every home given the events of the past few years: hand sanitizer.

Hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol can be used in this laundry hack, writes Amy.

"I prefer to use hand sanitizer (non-fragrance) because I find it is easier to work into the fabric," says the cleaning expert.

To remove a permanent marker stain instantly, you will need either of the above solutions and paper towel.

"Take a paper towel, put it under the stain. Get rubbing alcohol (or hand sanitizer) and just keep rubbing and blotting until the stain comes out," advises Amy in her tutorial.

According to the blogger, the trick to removing a permanent marker stain from your clothes is taking action before you throw your item in the wash.

On her blog, she writes: "The trick is to NOT wash the shirt before you do this. If you do, the stain will be set in the fabric and you will have no luck getting it out!"

Amy’s method proved popular with her followers, with one user saying: "Short and sweet. I love it!"

Another follower agreed, writing: "I like how it was super fast and it was effective. Thank you."