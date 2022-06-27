ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Heritage Commission Book of the Week: Delaware’s Coastal Defenses

delaware.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Delaware’s Coastal Defenses, tells the stories of two of Delaware’s longest-standing...

news.delaware.gov

delaware.gov

Governor Carney Shares Highlights from Legislative Session

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday reflected on legislative actions taken during the 151st session of the General Assembly. “We’ve done a lot this legislative session to move the state forward,” said Governor Carney. “We’ve signed a sustainable budget. We prioritized gun safety. We’ve created a statewide paid family and medical leave plan. And we’ve supported Delawareans during tough financial times. I want to thank the General Assembly for their hard work this session.”
DOVER, DE
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Signs Package of Gun Safety Legislation

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday signed a package of six gun safety bills surrounded by Members of the General Assembly, members of his Cabinet, advocates and community leaders. This package includes legislation that:. Bans the sale of assault weapons (HB 450) Raises the age to purchase...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches

OCEAN CITY, MD
delaware.gov

Delaware ParentCamp Transforms School and Family Engagement

Traditional family engagement models often look like school staff up front presenting, families receiving and sharing feedback. The ParentCamp model transforms such stand-and-deliver sessions into facilitated dialogues “where the entire room is the expert and everyone brings important and unique perspectives to the table.”. Kuumba Academy Charter School was...
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

AG Jennings Wins Seaford Lawsuit

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Chancery ruling invalidates illegal fetal tissue ordinance. A fetal tissue ordinance enacted by Seaford City Council late last year has been overturned following a successful legal challenge by Attorney General Kathy Jennings and the Delaware Department of Justice. The ordinance, enacted on...
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

DART Announces Independence Day Holiday Weekend Bus Schedule

DOVER, Del.- DART has announced its bus schedule for the Independence Day holiday weekend. DART Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33, 40 and 64 will operate on a Sunday schedule, Route 47 will operate on its Saturday schedule, and DART’s Route 305 Beach Connection and Beach Bus services will operate regularly scheduled service. Paratransit will operate complimentary ADA-only service .
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

State legislature passes Grant-in-Aid bill

Lawmakers pass the state’s Grant-in-Aid bill, The record $69.4 million grants package is the last piece to Delaware’s 2023 spending plan. More than $14 million will be spent to support county paramedic services and the bill sets aside millions for local volunteer fire departments. But much of the...
DELAWARE STATE
wdac.com

Delaware Lawmakers End Legislative Session

DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware lawmakers have wrapped up their legislative session after a successful push by Democrats to enact measures tightening gun ownership laws and expanding access to abortions. Gov. John Carney signed a package of gun control measures that fellow Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in the wake of recent mass shootings in other states. Lawmakers also put the finishing touches on record-setting spending plans. They consist of a $5.1 billion operating budget, a $1.46 billion capital budget, and $69.4 million in grants to community organizations, nonprofit groups, and volunteer fire companies.
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Statement From AG Jennings On McGuiness Verdict

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Attorney General Kathy Jennings released the following statement today after a jury convicted State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness of Official Misconduct, Structuring, and Conflict of Interest:. “From the moment I took office, I promised that no one would be either above the law...
DELAWARE STATE
phillyvoice.com

Endangered butterfly spotted in Delaware for first time since the mid-90s

A Hessels' Hairstreak butterfly has been spotted on the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware for the first time in 27 years. The Nature Conservancy reported the species, Mitoura hesseli, was found on one of its properties in southern Delaware during a surveying project this spring. The butterfly, which is considered endangered in Delaware, has unique habitat needs that have threatened its survival along the Atlantic Coast.
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Emergency Sirens Test on Tuesday, July 5

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The 37 sirens located within ten miles of the Salem/Hope Creek (New Jersey) plants will be activated for three to five minutes. The siren tests will be followed by a test message of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on local radio stations.
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware’s 2023 budget signed, starts July 1

  On the wings of another staggering surplus, Gov. John Carney on Tuesday signed the $5.1 billion 2023 operating budget for Delaware. It takes effect Friday, July 1. The operating budget, Senate Bill 250, is the largest in Delaware’s history, reflecting a rise in spending of 6.9% in spending over the previous year. It also will increase Delaware’s Rainy Day ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Treasurer Davis to Help Fund New Education Accounts

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Continuing her commitment to make saving for higher education easier, Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis announces the “First State, First Steps” program. “I have said time and time again that it’s never too early to save for college and ‘First...
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

DNREC Launches New Residential Solar Pilot Program

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Assistance to Be Available for Low- to Moderate-Income Households. Low- to moderate-income homeowners who qualify can get help with the cost of installing solar panels through a new two-year pilot program from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control set to launch July 1.
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Signs FY23 Budget

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Tuesday signed a $5.0 billion Fiscal Year 2023 operating budget for the State of Delaware, a sustainable financial plan that makes investments in Delaware public schools and education programming. The operating budget, Senate Bill 250, includes pay increases for state employees, including...
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Two State Sponsored Savings Programs to Bring New Tax Deductions

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. With the signing of House Bill 145, Delawareans who make contributions to DE529 Education Savings Plan accounts, or DEPENDABLE accounts, will be eligible for a deduction from their federal adjusted gross income (AGI) when filing their income taxes. “Creating pathways to economic...
DELAWARE STATE

