Dark Obsessions by Marie Sutro is now available. Read on. Flawed but formidable San Francisco Police Detective Kate Barnes is forced to confront an unimaginable evil in Dark Obsessions — the highly anticipated follow-up to Marie Sutro’s bestselling and award-winning debut, Dark Associations. Reeling from the trauma of her last case, San Francisco Police Detective Kate Barnes ventures outside Seattle into the rugged reaches of the Olympic Peninsula, hoping to heal the present by resolving the past. When the ravaged corpse of an unidentified teen is discovered, her search for personal peace takes a back seat to the quest for justice.

