ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Pepper

By Noah Holloway
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSowd_0gNNkIEL00

June 27th– Meet Pepper!

Pepper is a 8 month-old spayed female.

She is very active and constantly moving around.

She is a very affectionate cat, she will need constant attention and love. She loves getting her head and back scratched.

She will be around you and follow you wherever you go, she is a very loyal cat.

If you’re interested in Pepper, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Spiderman

July 1st– Meet Spiderman! Spiderman is a 9 year-old spayed/neutered cat. The gender is unknown but they will swing into your life and become an amazing addition. They are a bit shy but rest assured when they warm up to you they will be by your side all the time. If you’re interested in Spiderman, […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Blackberry

June 30th – Meet Blackberry! Blackberry is a 5 year-old spayed female. She is a beautiful black cat with very soft fur. She can be really affectionate but also still independent. If you’re interested in Blackberry, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Binghamton, NY
Pets & Animals
Broome County, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Broome County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Binghamton, NY
Lifestyle
Broome County, NY
Pets & Animals
WETM 18 News

Summer events happening in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The busy travel weekend is looking great for local regions and they’re excited to welcome in summer tourists. From wineries to the Finger Lakes, to amusement parks and more, the Southern Tier is expecting a larger than usual tourist season. After two years of being stuck inside people are ready to travel. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Pepper#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
Syracuse.com

Binghamton art festival named one of 100 reasons to love America

An art festival in the Southern Tier has been named one of 100 reasons to love America. The LUMA Projection Arts Festival, which lights up historical businesses and uses them as canvases for 3D animation displays in Binghamton, N.Y., was featured in People magazine’s June list of “100 Reasons to Love America in 2022.” The LUMA festival, which draws more than 30,000 people, was named No. 42 under “Cities as Art.”
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Report: Owner of historic Marathon hotel considering sale

MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County hotel might soon be on the market. The Cortland Voice reports the Three Bear Inn in Marathon may go up for a sale. It’s been owned and operated by the same person for over 30 years, who says she’s currently in talks with the village about selling the centuries-old property.
MARATHON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
ithaca.com

Over the River and back to Cortland

One thing I learned a long time ago: the more specific something is, the more it rings as universally true. At the Gianelli home in Hoboken, New Jersey, nobody stands on ceremony. In fact, they just barge right in without knocking, but as this is family custom, no one finds this incongruous. That’s the setting for CRT’s production of Joe DiPietro’s wistful yet hilarious family comedy “Over the River and Through the Woods”.
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

Veterans React to the Moving Wall

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Veterans and visitors went to the Moving Wall to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the Vietnam War. People said it is important to honor those who fought to protect the nation. Vietnam War veteran Dan Delany was at the moving wall...
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy