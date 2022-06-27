WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Pepper

June 27th– Meet Pepper!

Pepper is a 8 month-old spayed female.

She is very active and constantly moving around.

She is a very affectionate cat, she will need constant attention and love. She loves getting her head and back scratched.

She will be around you and follow you wherever you go, she is a very loyal cat.

If you’re interested in Pepper, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

