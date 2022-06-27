ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

PCSO warns of phone calls threatening arrest for missed jury duty

By Rebecca Petit, Veronica Beltran
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yq1U2_0gNNjgFs00

Polk County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on alert for scammers calling and asking you to pay them for missing jury duty or face being arrested.

On Friday, Lisa Deese of Winter Haven received a call from someone claiming to be a U.S. Marshal and saying she had a failure to appear for jury duty.

“He said he was Sgt. Harper from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and I had been sent a jury summons and gave an address to my old work and said it had been sent there. Was I aware of it?" Deese said.

The scammer told Deese she had to pay a $2,400 fine to avoid arrest.

“I was freaking out, yes of course. I'd never been in trouble in my life and I sure don’t want to be arrested,” said Deese.

She went to the bank and withdrew the money. “I had to buy these cards from a retailer. That I needed to get cash first, buy these cards, that I needed to take them to a lady named Edna Sheppard at the Polk County Sheriff’s Department,” said Deese.

After getting the money Deese felt something was not right about the situation, so she called the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy called the scammer's phone number and realized the scammer created a fake PCSO automated answering message.

"If someone calls you and tells you that you will be arrested for missing jury duty unless you pay them some money, hang up it's a scam. These unscrupulous people can be very convincing by posing as deputies and making it look like an incoming call is from the Sheriff's Office that's how good they are at being bad," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Jury duty scam calls, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office, have also been reported in Citrus County, Collier County, Lake County, and St. Johns County.

PCSO shared the following tips to keep in mind:

  • A frequent tactic by scammers is to demand money using gift cards or pre-paid credit cards.
  • Scammers tend to be aggressive; their goal is to get your money quickly and often react negatively and pushy when you ask too many questions.
  • If you are suspicious about who you are talking to, tell the caller you will hang up and call the main number back. Then go onto the internet and look up the real phone number.
    • For example, if someone tells you they are calling from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, hang up with them and call the PCSO main number (863-298-6200). This way, you know who you are speaking with.
  • When in doubt about phone callers asking for money, call the sheriff's office. A deputy will be happy to help you and keep you from being victimized.

Comments / 3

Brandy Bishop
4d ago

I've also had someone call me telling me that I was going to be taken to court unless I paid a Doctor's bill . They told me if I made a 1000.00 dollar payment then everything would be dropped and they gave me 30 days to pay it . I told them I would have my attorney contact them and they wouldn't give me anymore information .

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winter Haven, FL
Crime & Safety
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
City
Winter Haven, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
Person
Ashley Moody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Duty#Fraud#Pcso#Sheriff
fox13news.com

Former Hillsborough detective arrested, accused of concealing dozens of unfinished cases before retirement

TAMPA, Fla. - A former Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detective is facing charges of misconduct and tampering with evidence after investigators said he tried to conceal dozens of his unfinished cases prior to retirement. The sheriff's office said 32-year-old Dalton Lewis had worked as a detective in their Criminal Investigations...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Search continues for suspects in roofing material thefts

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Surveillance video from a site in Hillsborough County shows roofing materials being hauled off and stolen. Another video shows one of the suspects who may be behind a string of similar thefts. Bob Beckner is the owner of Green Roofing in Nokomis. He says a few...
NOKOMIS, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City police officer saves boy from burning home

When Officer Michal Pietrusinski of the Plant City Police Department went for a peaceful walk in his Zephyrhills neighborhood, little did he know that an emergency would arise where lives would depend on him. On June 23, he and his fiancée, Sharon Navarro, were walking down their block when they...
PLANT CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy