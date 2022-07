Apple Zucchini Bread is packed with fresh zucchini, apple, and walnuts! This recipe for apple zucchini bread is a sensational quick bread that everyone loves!. With so many flavors working well together in this zucchini apple bread, you get slices of heaven in every loaf. This zucchini nut bread is a surefire way to serve up something delicious no matter the occasion or time of day, it is a tasty treat to be enjoyed at anytime!

