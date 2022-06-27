Man who drowned on Crystal Lake ID’d
CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The name of the 22-year-old Saginaw man who drown after falling off a boat on Crystal Lake Sunday has been released.
The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said that the man’s name is Daiton Deion Vinson-Sharp.
Just before 7 p.m., deputies were sent to Crystal Lake after they received reports that a man, later identified at Vinson-Sharp, had fallen off a boat about 100 yards from shore on a sand bar and was unable to be found.
The dive team searched that area and found Vi n son-Sharp’s body in approximately eight feet of water, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead just after 9:11 p.m.
The beach was closed while deputies and rescue teams searched the area.
The drowning remains under investigation.
