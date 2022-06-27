BRRRRRUSHHHHH UP Your Shakespeare! FREE! “Love’s Labour’s Lost” Comes to Irvington Shakespeare Company’s 2nd Season Shakespeare PREMIERS Under the Stars at Mercy College July 15.
WPCNR STAGE DOOR. From Irvington Shakespeare Company. June 27, 2022:. Irvington Shakespeare Company is thrilled to announce their 2nd Annual Summer Shakespeare Production: Love’s Labour’s Lost coming this July!. We at the Irvington Shakespeare Company, an Irvington Theater Arts Partner, are excited to welcome you to our...whiteplainscnr.com
Comments / 0