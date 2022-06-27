ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NY

BRRRRRUSHHHHH UP Your Shakespeare! FREE! “Love’s Labour’s Lost” Comes to Irvington Shakespeare Company’s 2nd Season Shakespeare PREMIERS Under the Stars at Mercy College July 15.

By John Bailey
 4 days ago

WPCNR STAGE DOOR. From Irvington Shakespeare Company. June 27, 2022:. Irvington Shakespeare Company is thrilled to announce their 2nd Annual Summer Shakespeare Production: Love’s Labour’s Lost coming this July!. We at the Irvington Shakespeare Company, an Irvington Theater Arts Partner, are excited to welcome you to our...

“INFLATION FIGHTING INITIATIVE” SAVES WESTCHESTER RESIDENTS TIME AND MONEY ON FOOD UP 18% THIS YEAR, COMMUTING, COOLING OFF TIME, COOLING OFF ALL SUMMER LONG.

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications (EDITED). Earlier this week Latimer announced other measures taken by the County to ease the burden facing County residents’ wallets. These actions include:. · Funding for Feeding Westchester: Increasing funding to Feeding Westchester by $700,000, which doubles what...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YONKERS CRACKS WASHINGTON TO YONKERS GUN-RUNNING RING-4 ARRESTED.

WPCNR POLICE GAZZETTE. From Yonkers Police Department. June 30, 2022:. Today, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah, and DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino III announced a series of arrests in a multi-agency investigation into illegal firearms trafficking.
YONKERS, NY

