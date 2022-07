NAMPA, Idaho.– The Nampa Idaho AMBER Alert is canceled.

The Nampa Police Department say the missing children have been located safe.

The person of interest has also been located, and the case is under investigation.

NPD asks that you contact them directly with any information on this case.

