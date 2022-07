Tax the rich. Clean the air. It’s not a bumper stick yet. But it might soon be. A plan to raise income taxes on some of California’s wealthiest residents — individuals and couples making more than $2 million a year — and use the money to pay for increased electric vehicle rebates, more electric charging stations, expanded wildfire fighting resources and other clean air programs has qualified for the November statewide ballot.

