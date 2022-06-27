ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

One Piece Publishes Official Saga Guide at Last

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Piece has been around for decades at this point, and creator Eiichiro Oda is getting ready to embark on its final act. While there is still plenty of story left to go, all eyes are on the past as One Piece readers are trying to revisit the manga's best parts...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Fans Are in Love With Heroes' "Gohan Black"

Dragon Ball Heroes is currently continuing the story of the Ultra God Mission as the Z-Fighters attempt to fight against heroes and villains from alternate universes and timelines. With the latest episode having hit the net, viewers have been diven a closer look at the origin of an alternate version of Gohan, who has a very different story from the Future Gohan we came to know briefly in Dragon Ball Z. Now, fans are celebrating the arrival of this new son of Goku that many fans have named "Gohan Black".
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Dives Into Dark Deku

My Hero Academia is set to dive into the Paranormal Liberation War arc for its sixth season, with Studio BONES returning to document the conflict that will pit the heroes against the forces of Shigaraki. With the after-effects of the War Arc changing the landscape of Hero Society, Deku is also to see a major change within the anime, as one cosplayer helps bring Deku's dark new aesthetic into the real world before it makes its small screen debut.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Official Name for Gohan's New Form

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to have Gohan in the driver's seat, teaming up with Piccolo once again to fight against the forces of a new iteration of the Red Ribbon Army. With Akira Toriyama confirming that the son of Goku will be receiving a new transformation in fighting against Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and a major mystery villain that has ties to both the Red Ribbon and the Z-Fighters, the creator of the Shonen franchise has let it slip what the new form will be called moving forward in the future of Dragon Ball Super.
COMICS
ComicBook

Young Justice: Phantoms Finale Introduces a Popular DC Hero - and Turns Them Into a Villain

A fan-favorite DC hero finally made their debut in the season finale of Young Justice: Phantoms. The cast of the DC animated series has continued to grow with each new season, as more and more heroes and villains are introduced in brand-new circumstances. For example, Young Justice's debut on HBO Max featured the debuts of Geo-Force, Cyborg, Harper Row, Forager, Halo, Jonathan Kent, and the Legion of Super-Heroes. One would think after four seasons all of the major DC characters would have already been introduced, but the Young Justice: Phantoms finale brought a major hero into the fold, but in the role of a potential villain.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eiichiro Oda
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets the Snake Hashira Ready for a Fight

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba cosplay is getting ready for the Hashira's tough future with the Snake Hashira, Obanai Iguro! After being introduced towards the tail end of the first season, the Mugen Train and Entertainment District arcs had showcased to both fans and Tanjiro Kamado just how strong and influential each of the Hashira can be in a real fight. With the end of the second season seeing the second of these ranks being removed from the equation, Iguro was actually the one who was at the scene and made note of how much is changing for the Hashira group going forward in the anime's arcs.
COMICS
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
EW.com

The best books of the year (so far)

Books are magic. (In fact, one author on this list co-owns a storefront in Brooklyn that clearly agrees.) But there are also far more of them than any lover of literature can possibly have time for. Below, EW has narrowed this year's offerings so far down to an unranked list...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Piece#Sagas#Arcs#East Blue Volume
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things 4 - Volume 2 Reveals Major Deaths in Finale

Over four seasons of Stranger Things, the series has introduced a number of beloved characters, but given this expanding ensemble, not all of the characters will make it to the end of the journey, forcing audiences to say some tough goodbyes. Previous seasons have faked us out by implying character deaths, only for them to make their returns, but with Season 4 – Volume 2 out now on Netflix, these episodes have brought with them some deaths that are sure to disappoint fans of the series. Making these fatalities hit even harder if how unlikely it is that these characters could return. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV SERIES
Upworthy

Cool video reveals why people in old movies talked funny

There's a distinct accent that American actors and broadcasters used in the early days of radio and in pre-World War II movies. It's most obvious in old newsreel footage where the announcer speaks in a high-pitched tone, omits his "Rs" at the end of words, and sounds like a New Yorker who just returned from a summer holiday with the British royal family.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Stars React to First Trailer

Almost 30 years since the Sanderson sisters originally took flight in Hocus Pocus, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have reunited for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, which just earned its first trailer this week. As if fans weren't thrilled enough by the first trailer, the stars of the adventure were equally delighted to check out the first glimpse of the experience, with Disney+ sharing a reaction video from the stars themselves. If their excitement in this reaction video is any indication, fans are in for quite a few endearing and hilarious promotional opportunities in the coming months. Check out the stars' trailer reaction below before Hocus Pocus 2 lands on Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Superman & Lois's Link to the Arrowverse Explained

Since Superman & Lois launched on The CW last season, fans have frequently questioned why characters from the other Arrowverse shows -- especially Supergirl, which centers on Superman's cousin -- have not made appearances on the series. Tonight, fans got the answer: Superman & Lois takes place on a world that is not the Arrowverse's Earth-Prime. Furthermore, in the world of Superman & Lois, Superman is the only superhero, meaning that most of the characters of the Arrowverse are not part of the series' world, and the Man of Steel at the center of the show does not share memories with the Superman who first appeared in Supergirl.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Confirms the Name of Piccolo's Newest Form

Dragon Ball has more characters under its thumb than fans care to count, and we're sure creator Akira Toriyama feels the same. The artist has created hundreds of them over the years, and somewhere along the way, Toriyama crafted several naming conventions to help streamline things. From characters to techniques, you can find naming patterns everywhere in Dragon Ball, but it seems the official name for Piccolo's newest form missed the memo.
COMICS
ComicBook

Elizabeth Olsen Reveals the Avenger She Hangs Out With the Most

Elizabeth Olsen's Marvel Studios tenure has stretched for nearly a decade. First debuting in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Olsen's Wanda Maximoff has gone on to become an Avenger, star in her own Disney+ streaming series, and even embrace the wicked side of the Scarlet Witch. That evil alter...
MOVIES
ComicBook

James Bond: Next Version Will Be "Reinvention" Of Character

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli says the next installment in the franchise will be a "reinvention" of the character. Deadline managed to interview the producer outside of an event honoring her work in the arts. Broccoli explained that the next James Bond is two years or more away from filming. Fans might take that news either really well or be frustrated by such an admission. However, the 007 team is trying to get all their ducks in a row after No Time To Die. Daniel Craig isn't walking through that door again. So, there will have to be some fresh blood in the role, whoever that may end up being. As social media often does, the fans begun fancasting their picks for who should wear the tuxedo next. Some want to see them go with Tom Hiddleston, others would like Idris Elba to be given a shot. Tom Hardy and Holland have also come up. But, nothing is definite at this moment.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Whose New Power is Better Goku or Vegeta?

Dragon Ball Super's last few arcs have brought both Goku and Vegeta to respective places of new power evolution. For Goku, his battles since the infamous Tournament of Power have unlocked the divine power of Ultra Instinct and allowed him to master it. Meanwhile, Vegeta has stepped out of Goku's shadow to follow the path of the Destroyer Gods and their destruction energy powers. The most recent Dragon Ball Super arc, "Granolah The Destroyer" thrown in the twist of Goku and Vegeta each taking their new power and transforming into something uniquely Saiyan.
COMICS
ComicBook

Top 10 Most Anticipated Anime of Summer 2022

With July comes the start of the Summer 2022 anime season, and ComicBook.com has rounded up our ten most anticipated anime of the new season! The Winter and Spring seasons got the year off to a pretty great start with many releases already taking potential spots on many top of the year lists. It has been an especially competitive year too with many interesting looking releases, but only so much time in the Summer to catch them. It's a Summer full of returns, adaptations, and even some big premieres that could rival anything we have seen in the Winter and Spring.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy