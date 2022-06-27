ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia fired rockets at Ukraine mall containing ‘more than a thousand civilians,’ Zelenskyy says

By Greg Norman
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Russian airstrikes have hit a crowded mall, leaving a number of victims "impossible to imagine." The incident happened in Kremenchuk and video shared on Zelenskyy’s Telegram page showed a massive fire raging at the site. "The occupiers fired rockets at the...

