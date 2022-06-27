ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Edinburg PD officer placed on leave following DWI arrest

By Victoria Lopez
 4 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department has placed an officer on administrative leave without pay following a Driving While Intoxicated arrest.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Adan Ariel Moreno was arrested for suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, according to a press release.

The 12-year veteran of Edinburg PD was arraigned and given a bond of $5,000.

Moreno has been transported to the Hidalgo County Detention Center.

According to the authorities, Moreno has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

