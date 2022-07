Anthony Pedone of Riverhead, formerly of Jamesport, died on June 15, 2022. He was 88 years old. Born in Queens on September 7, 1933, he was the son of Jennie (Gaeta) and John Pedone. He was one of three children. He left high school to join the U.S. Navy and served for four years during the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of Petty Officer and receiving the National Defense Service Medal.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO