ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelensky tells G7 leaders that Ukraine forces face crucial moment

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496ahK_0gNNgkK300
World News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has underscored the urgency of helping his country’s military improve its position against Russia in a video meeting with leading economic powers, who in turn pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.

Mr Zelensky addressed the delicacy of the moment for Ukraine in its war with Russia to the G7 summit as the leaders of the major economies prepared to unveil plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions.

The US is also preparing to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kyiv to help Ukraine fight back against Vladimir Putin’s aggression, a day after Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for the first time in weeks and as its military continued a full-on assault on the last remaining Ukrainian hold-out in the Luhansk region.

The new aid and efforts by the G7 to punish Moscow come as Mr Zelensky has openly worried that the West has become fatigued by the cost of a war that is contributing to soaring energy costs and price hikes on essential goods around the globe.

The Ukrainian leader discussed his strategy for the course of the war, which has transformed into a bloody artillery battle in the country’s west and east.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Mr Zelensky’s top request was for further air defence systems, followed by economic support to help his government meet its financial obligations.

Mr Sullivan said most of the conversation was “about the way forward and how President Zelensky sees the course of the war”.

Mr Zelensky also briefed the G7 leaders on how his administration is using the assistance he has received to date “to maximise Ukraine’s capacity both to resist Russian advances, and to pursue counter attacks where possible”, Mr Sullivan said.

The Ukrainian president also told the leaders that he needs to be in stronger position before engaging in peace talks with Russia, according to a senior French diplomat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLnx3_0gNNgkK300
Members of the G7 in Germany (Susan Walsh/AP) (AP)

After hearing from Mr Zelensky, the leaders pledged in a statement to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”. They said it is up to Ukraine to decide on a future peace settlement.

President Joe Biden is expected to soon announce the US is purchasing NASAMS, a Norwegian-developed anti-aircraft system, to provide medium to long-range defence for Ukraine, according to a source.

NASAMS is the same system used by the US to protect the sensitive air space around the White House and US Capitol in Washington.

Additional aid includes more ammunition for Ukrainian artillery, as well as counter-battery radars, to support its efforts against the Russian assault in the Donbas, the source said.

Mr Biden is also announcing a 7.5 billion dollar (£6.1 billion) commitment to help Ukraine’s government meet its expenses, as part of a drawdown of the 40 billion dollar (£32 billion) military and economic aid package he signed last month.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the summit’s host, said after meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday: “We are taking tough decisions… we will help… Ukraine as much as possible but that we also avoid that there will be a big conflict between Russia and Nato.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James dies aged 40

Podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40, her family has announced. In her final weeks, the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Luhansk#G7#Ukrainian#Russian
International Business Times

Putin Struggles To Stand In New Video, Sparks Illness Speculations Again

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health has come into question again after he appeared to be shaking and struggling to stand in a recent event at the Kremlin. Video footage captured at an awards ceremony on Sunday showed Putin, 69, swaying back and forth after he awarded filmmaker Nikita Mikhailov the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Putin’s leg was also seen constantly shaking while he was standing near the podium.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy