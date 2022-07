Utica Police believe they have the man behind Thursday's shots fired incident outside the Taco Bell on North Genesee Street in Utica. Christion Metzger, 23, was arrested after being located at a residence in the Madison County town of Munnsville. Utica police say they conducted surveillance on that location and later saw Metzger exiting the residence. When officers tried to take him into custody they say he started to run but was taken into custody after a short chase.

ROME, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO