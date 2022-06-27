ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Fair Housing Commission Emergency Meeting

The Fair Housing Commission will hold an Emergency Meeting on June 28 at 10:45...

Boston 25 News WFXT

Mayor Wu announces longtime Firefighter to be next Boston Fire Commissioner

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday morning that Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke will step into the role of Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. “It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Commissioner Burke. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Mattapan gets new liaison to City Hall

Eric James is Mattapan’s new liaison for City Hall’s Office of Neighborhood Services, Mayor Wu announced this week. Liaisons work with local residents and business owners as a bridge to City Hall. A Nigerian native who arrived in Boston when he was a year old, James graduated from...
BOSTON, MA
boston.gov

Surveillance, Data, and Privacy Working Group Meeting

The Working Group meeting is open to all to attend and watch proceedings. Only Working. Group members will participate in discussions. If you have questions or comments about. the meeting or the Working Group, please email Yo Deshpande at. Agenda. 1. Welcome and introductions. 2. Review timeline and goals of...
BOSTON, MA
boston.gov

Adopt-a-Block Community Walks - Dorchester

Get to know your neighbors and your community on these walks. This event is in partnership with Pastor John Marshall of Mt. Calvary Church. The Community Engagement Cabinet is partnering with various City of Boston faith leaders to host a series of community walks throughout the summer.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

What's open, what's closed on the Fourth of July

When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to take a long weekend to pop off fireworks and eat hot dogs while celebrating their country. And sure, John Adams thought the day for "Pomp and Parade with shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this continent to the other," would be the second of July, when the declaration part of the Declaration of Independence was passed, and not the Fourth of July, when the draft document was approved. But, as with so such in life, the paperwork made things a little more complicated.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Humphreys tenants hail ‘galvanizing’ win against displacement

After more than four years of legal wrangling, residents of an Uphams Corner apartment building who once faced eviction from 6 Humphreys Place in Uphams Corner gathered on June 22 to celebrate an agreement that guarantees them a home in the building for as long as they wish to stay there.
BOSTON, MA
#Fair Housing
Boston

Boston has its first chief of behavioral health. Meet Dr. Kevin Simon.

“Starting with youth is a really good avenue to have the maximum potential for helping the most people.”. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, health professionals, families, and individuals working with young people have been sounding the alarm over how the ongoing public health emergency is impacting the mental health of the nation’s youth.
BOSTON, MA
boston.gov

Summer Activities in July

This month, we list and review different Boston based activities for individuals and families. It continues to be a difficult year for many. Between demoralizing national and global events, rising inflation, and kids home from school for the summer, the cumulative stress can make the idea of going out challenging or even overwhelming. However, planning activities and exploring your community can serve as an excellent form of self-care for coping with stress, and many activities we are sharing today come at no cost! The act of learning something new, experiencing something like live music, or starting a fitness routine can help improve your well-being considerably.
BOSTON, MA
capeandislands.org

'The B&B burnout is real.' Some Cape innkeepers are moving out

After two years in Barnstable, Allison and Keith McDonald are selling Ashley Manor and moving back to California. "One of our favorite lines is, 'I've always wanted to own an inn,'" says Keith. "Rethink that. There’s a big balance: quality of life versus quality of the business." "It's not...
BARNSTABLE, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Stunning Rainbow Graces Boston's Skyline

A stunning rainbow appeared in the sky above Boston on Monday night. In photos captured by NBC10 Boston staff photographer Mark Garfinkel, the rainbow visually appeared to end at the Deer Island Wastewater Treatment plant. Viewer photos also show the pristine arc over the city.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

NAACP’s Tanisha Sullivan urges Boston School Committee to ‘halt’ superintendent search process

The School Committee chair, however, stands by the process. NAACP Boston branch President and Democratic candidate for secretary of state Tanisha Sullivan says the lack of diversity of and small pool of finalists for superintendent of Boston Public Schools should have raised concerns and caused the School Committee to halt the search process — an action she is now urging the committee to take.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Are People Still Dying From COVID-19? Here's What Boston Doctors Say

More than 1 million people have died of COVID in the U.S., including nearly 20,000 people from Massachusetts, to date. People continue to die from the virus despite widely available vaccines and growing levels of immunity, Boston doctors say, but not in droves like they once did. The U.S. has...
BOSTON, MA

