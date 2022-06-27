Boston Fair Housing Commission Emergency Meeting

When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to take a long weekend to pop off fireworks and eat hot dogs while celebrating their country. And sure, John Adams thought the day for "Pomp and Parade with shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this continent to the other," would be the second of July, when the declaration part of the Declaration of Independence was passed, and not the Fourth of July, when the draft document was approved. But, as with so such in life, the paperwork made things a little more complicated.

