Sunday Gardener: Tips on watering plants correctly and efficiently

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Firefighters encountered fire and live power lines late Friday morning in Howard County. County fire officials told 11 News firefighters were called around 11:45 a.m. to the Troy Farms Liquors store in the 6100 block of Meadowridge Road in Elkridge. SkyTeam 11 was over the fire in the noon hour as crews continued to battle the fire.
As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A black bear was captured on camera late Tuesday night in a backyard in Owings Mills. Video from a resident's security camera showed the black bear rummaging around the backyard just before midnight. He briefly inspects a sealed bucket. According to the Maryland Department...
Photo of Black Bear on South Altamont Avenue in Thurmont by Bob Delphey. Last month, a young black bear wandered onto the property of a Frederick hotel on Buckeystown Pike and climbed one of the trees. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources sent a team to tranquilize the bear and release him near Gambrill State Park.
LANCASTER, Pa. — Cutting-edge discoveries out of the University of Maryland's School of Medicine are changing the way people around the world live. The genetic research that led to many of those findings got its start in the Susquehanna Valley with what may be an unexpected group of research subjects.
ESSEX, Md. — There are concerns that thousands of Baltimore County children may be missing meals since schools let out for the summer almost three weeks ago. The county launched a program at the Baltimore County Public Library's Essex Branch after learning that too many students were going hungry over the summer.
A shuttered Canton corner pub will be remade into a spot with "more elevated service" under new ownership. Michelle Brandenburg and Will Glass will open a new concept in the former Sandmans Pub building at 708 S. Baylis St. Brandenburg was approved for a liquor license for the business -- unnamed in liquor board documents -- this month.
DARNESTOWN, Md — Everyone says New York is the pizza capital of the nation, and they’re not wrong. That is according to Italian pizza experts from the 50 Top Pizza website in Paestum Italy. The results are in and New York took the lead with 10 different rankings including the number one spot thanks to Una Pizza Napoletana. But they weren’t the only ones on that list. A Montgomery County pizzeria also made the list.
Four days cruising my sailboat in the Northern Bay. Last November I had the pleasure of four days of cruising in the Northern Bay aboard Hot Pepper, my J/120 cruiser/racer, along with three crew. Here’s a brief overview of our trip. Day 1—cruising from the South River to Eagle...
As a Pasadena native, I’ve always known that Glory Days Grill on Ritchie Highway is a local favorite for sports fans. I didn’t realize what a great choice it is when you want to catch up with friends, enjoy dinner with family, or even sneak away for a date night.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, takes effect July 1, 2022.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two family-owned businesses, Goetze's & Sheetz are teaming up to launch a new series of Cow Tail-flavored milkshakes. VP of Strategy and Operation for Goetze's Meghan Brody and Beverage Research and Development Manager for Sheetz Sandy Mazza shares more about those sweet drinks.
If you've wanted to spend the night in the Haines Shoe House, you may soon get your chance. The iconic house visible from Route 30 east of York is being sold and turned into an Air BnB, according to a Facebook post made by current owner Jeff Schmuck. "A change...
TOWSON, Md. — Sunlight penetrating windows can heat the inside of a car like an oven in just a matter of minutes, making it dangerous, even deadly for a child left inside. It happens every year, children die after being left in a hot car. In fact, 913 children have died in the United States due to pediatric vehicular heat stroke since 1998. All of those deaths could have been prevented, and it can happen quicker than you may realize.
UPDATE 2: The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that power lines were strewn across the dump truck following the crash. All lanes have been reopened. UPDATE: The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reports that a dump truck struck a utility pole, which brought down the wires. Original story below… ——— JOPPA, MD—Route 40 has been shut down in the Joppa …
