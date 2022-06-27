ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Private Industry Council

boston.gov
 3 days ago

II. FY 2023 WIOA, Wagner-Peyser, and state career center funding / Harneen Chernow. Vote: To approve Workforce Development...

www.boston.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boston.gov

Surveillance, Data, and Privacy Working Group Meeting

The Working Group meeting is open to all to attend and watch proceedings. Only Working. Group members will participate in discussions. If you have questions or comments about. the meeting or the Working Group, please email Yo Deshpande at. Agenda. 1. Welcome and introductions. 2. Review timeline and goals of...
BOSTON, MA
boston.gov

Summer Activities in July

This month, we list and review different Boston based activities for individuals and families. It continues to be a difficult year for many. Between demoralizing national and global events, rising inflation, and kids home from school for the summer, the cumulative stress can make the idea of going out challenging or even overwhelming. However, planning activities and exploring your community can serve as an excellent form of self-care for coping with stress, and many activities we are sharing today come at no cost! The act of learning something new, experiencing something like live music, or starting a fitness routine can help improve your well-being considerably.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
boston.gov

Adopt-a-Block Community Walks - Dorchester

Get to know your neighbors and your community on these walks. This event is in partnership with Pastor John Marshall of Mt. Calvary Church. The Community Engagement Cabinet is partnering with various City of Boston faith leaders to host a series of community walks throughout the summer.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy