STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man killed in Statesville early Friday morning is the third person killed on the same street in less than two months. The Statesville Police Department said it responded to Fifth Street near Winston Avenue after 4 a.m. for reports of gunshots. A 31-year-old man, Shawn Darnell Whren Jr., of Statesville, was found shot inside a home, police said.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO