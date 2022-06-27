Hawkins lands with Toronto Raptors for Summer League

(Omaha) According to the Creighton Men’s Basketball Twitter account, Atlantic native Ryan Hawkins is getting an opportunity to play in the NBA Summer League.

Hawkins has reportedly signed with the Toronto Raptors. The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas runs July 7th-17th.

Hawkins used his first three years of college eligibility playing for Northwest Missouri State. With the Bearcats he was a member of three national championship teams. Hawkins is Northwest’s all-time leading rebounder along with ranking second in school history in steals and third in scoring. He transferred to Creighton last season for his final year of eligibility. With the Bluejays he averaged 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, earning 2nd team All-Big East honors.