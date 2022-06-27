ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New safety standard in effect after series of infant deaths

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rgyjf_0gNNelHC00

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new federal rule is aimed at making it easier for parents to find safe sleep products for their infants.

The new Safety Standard for Infant Sleep Products went into effect on June 23. The rule makes it against the law to sell non-compliant infant sleep products. It effectively eliminates potentially hazardous sleep products in the marketplace, such as inclined sleepers, travel and compact bassinets, and in-bed sleepers that do not currently meet a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) mandatory safety standard for infant sleep.

Crib bumper ban: Products blamed in baby deaths can no longer be sold

“As a parent, I know there is nothing more important than the safety of our children. I am pleased to announce this new safety standard will protect our most vulnerable population, babies,” said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. “The new rule will support parents in making the safest possible choice for a product intended for babies’ sleep.”

The rule comes after more than 165,000 inclined sleepers were recalled in 2020 due to the risk of suffocation. In 2019, the CPSC reported receiving 1,108 incident reports involving infant sleepers, including 73 infant deaths.

Research from the University of Arkansas for Medical Scientists found that none of the inclined sleep products they tested were safe for infant sleep. The research concluded that products with inclines 10 degrees or less, with flat and rigid surfaces, are likely safe for infant sleep.

The rule applies to items marketed or intended for babies up to 5 months old. The CPSC is planning a comprehensive outreach effort to manufacturers, importers, and sellers to enforce the new rule.

The CPSC provided some tips for parents and caregivers to make sure they are providing a safe sleep environment for their infants.

  • Stop using infant sleep products with inclined seat backs of more than 10 degrees. Parents and caregivers should not use infant car seats, bouncers, and other infant-inclined products for sleep, and should follow manufacturer instructions.
  • Follow safe sleep advice. Bare is Best: Do not add blankets, pillows, or other items to the baby’s sleep environment. Back to Sleep: Always place infants to sleep on their backs on a firm, flat surface.
  • Check www.cpsc.gov often to see if your nursery products have been recalled, and promptly follow the recall instructions to receive a refund, replacement, or repair. Consumers who register their nursery products with the manufacturer’s registration card (included with nursery items) can be contacted directly by the manufacturer if there is a recall.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Correctional officer killed in drive-by shooting in northern Indiana

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A St. Joseph County correctional officer was killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday night in what police called “another senseless act of violence.” Rhema Harris had been a correctional officer with St. Joseph County since July 2021. She was also in the process of becoming a police officer, authorities said, before […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infants#Consumer Goods#Safe Sleep#Cpsc#Back To Sleep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
FOX59

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 25. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy