Montcalm County, MI

22-year-old drowns while boating with friends in Montcalm Co.

 4 days ago
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A man drowned while swimming with friends Saturday in Crystal Lake, the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office said. The man had been in the water off a boat...

