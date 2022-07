Before it was Tekken, Namco’s marquee fighting franchise went by the name Kamui, and a new video showcases the origins of how the series came about. Over the past year, Bandai Namco has been putting out short history-lesson videos on classic games under its Namco Museum of Art brand on YouTube, covering games such as Galaxian and Xevious, and showcasing the artwork behind them. On Friday, it posted its latest video covering the origins of 1994’s Tekken.

