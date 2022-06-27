Love Island 2022 LIVE – Gemma Owen in blazing row with Ekin-Su as ‘cracks appear’ in her romance with Luca

LOVE Island's Gemma is at the centre of a blazing row tonight as she kicks off at Ekin-Su over Luca.

Fans are convinced cracks are starting to appear in Michael Owen's daughter's romance with the fishmonger after the sensational expletive-laden fight erupts.

Meanwhile dumped islander, Ikenna Ekwonna, spilt the tea on last night's Aftersun.

Gemma Owen has previously said she doesn't want to be known as Michael Owen's daughter and would rather make a name for herself, so has chosen not to mention her famous father.

While Love Island fans have been taking to social media to wonder when she will finally tell everyone Michael Owen is her dad, Ikenna admitted that they all knew by the second day but simply don't care.

Search party for Danica

While we're on a break, do you think someone can go find Danica?

She's been awol from the villa for ages in this episode.

Dami him

Fans are pointing the finger at Dami over the Gemma drama.

One said: "I really wish Dami would mind his business ffs. Indiyah left that situation.. do the sameee."

Jacques' getting Paige'd

Fans love how the roles are reversing.

Do you see Jacques sweating over Paige flirting Jay?

Muppet

Luca is about to go off on Ekin-Su too.

Eeeek.

Fans raging at loose-lipped Ekin-Su

One Tweeted after her row with Gemma over Luca: "Ekin has no awareness of the implications of her actions #loveisland."

Go Gem

Do you see this fight about to kick offffff between Gem and Ekin!

Jacques the lad

Do you see Jacques saying he'd have Luca's back?

What, over Gemma?

Ekin-Su making moves

Do you see her stirring with Gemma and Luca?

Charlie looks super excited about dating Ekin-Su

Erm, not.

Do you see him all gum in the diary room as Davide looks like he's still keen on Ekin-Su too?

Turning the Paige

Do you hear Paige flirty with Jay?

You are hot, she giggles.

Fans are onto her...

Chemistry

Do you see Ekin-Su grin as she admits she's still got feelings for Davide?

Only a matter of time, guys.

Tasha talk

Fans are begging Andrew to move on.

We've seen enough of him down in the dumps over Tasha.

Gemma vs Ekin-Su

Love Island’s Gemma Owen and Ekin-Su are set to come to blows tonight over Luca.

Furious Gemma, 19, slams the actress, 27, after she passed on private information about her feelings without permission.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Just 10 minutes to go!

All the action from the villa kicks off at 9pm tonight on ITV2.

Don’t miss it.

Fan-tastic

Love Island fans have had their fill of the Tasha, Andrew and Charlie drama.

One Tweeted on behalf of the nation and said:

Cat-fights

Love Island fans can't believe the feud between Ekin-Su and Gemma that's unfolding.

They are all over Twitter about it.

Drama Island

Gem-azing

Love Island's Gemma Owen is set to earn over £50,000 per sponsored Instagram post, overtaking Ekin-Su.

10 Yetis are tracking the Instagram profiles of Love Island season 8 contestants and Gemma is the Islander who has the highest current earning potential.

The Instagram rich list when they come out is set to be as follows:

1. Gemma Owen - £50,935.15 (per sponsored Instagram post)

2. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu - £47,374.37

3. Paige Throne - £36,261.51

4. Luca Bish - £35,292.03

5. Tasha Ghouri - £26,394.69

EKIN-SU’s brother has dropped a major hint he will be taking part in Casa Amor on this year’s Love Island.

Arda appeared on Aftersun last night to discuss how his sister is getting on in the villa - and sent viewers wild at home.

Jaques it in

Love Island fans have picked up on a major problem after Jacques O'Neill opened up to Paige Thorne on the show.

The rugby player confessed he'd "never cared" for a girl before meeting Paige, 24.

Erm, Gemma, anyone?!

When is Casa Amor

Love Island fans are at the edge of their seats waiting for the real action to begin.

It is the most anticipated part of any Love Island series – and it’s back sooner than you think.

The Sun can reveal that Casa Amor will kick off on July 4 and chaos is set to ensue as the Islanders put their budding romances to the biggest test of all.

Boom!

