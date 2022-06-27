ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

$1M, $50K Powerball Tickets Sold in Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 3 days ago
UNDATED -- We had a pair of big winning Powerball tickets sold in Minnesota for Saturday night's drawing. The Minnesota State Lottery says...

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

