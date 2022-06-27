ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Benzo Dope’ arrives in Central Illinois

hoiabc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Mass spectrometer testing has confirmed the arrival of “benzo dope” in Central Illinois. Jolt Harm Reduction says the drug is a “particularly dangerous” combination of benzodiazepine and an opiate such as heroin or fentanyl. “The combination increases the risk...

www.hoiabc.com

Comments / 23

23rd psalm
4d ago

At the rate things are going and how people are people need to leave drugs alone and keep a clear mind to deal with and be prepared and alert to the evil that roams all around them looking to destroy them in that state of mind or any mind or being that believes this is a time for foolishness and a clouded mind.

Reply
16
Carol Brewer
4d ago

got to take care of those that use drugs to get high, give it time we need surgery and we won't be given any medication, won't be put to sleep, no anything but take care of criminals, keep the borders open that will be the only pain medication available no doubt cheaper than Medicare and free help if needed that's my plan

Reply(1)
3
Benjamin May
4d ago

Did I read that right? Because it seems like it's giving directions on how to do drugs "the right way".

Reply(2)
7
