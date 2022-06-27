ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

With SC ruling, Ky is now a forced-birth state; birth control, gay marriage up next.

By Todd Kelly
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIlfR_0gNNc11Z00

“For over a thousand years Roman conquerors returning from the wars enjoyed the honor of triumph, a tumultuous parade. In the procession came trumpeters, musicians, and strange animals from conquered territories, together with carts laden with treasure and captured armaments. The conquerors rode in a triumphal chariot, the dazed prisoners walking in chains before him. Sometimes his children robed in white stood with him in the chariot or rode the trace horses. A slave stood behind the conqueror holding a golden crown and whispering in his ear a warning: that all glory is fleeting.” General George S. Patton

Abortion providers in Kentucky continue to fight but reality meets expectations; the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade guaranteeing a Constitutional right to abortion and Kentucky is a forced birth state. Thanks to the writer Cory Doctorow for that grim and accurate description of states that codify their legislature’s obsession with the uteri of women and the sexual activity of its people. Samuel Alito writes for the majority and denies a Constitutional right previously granted and for decades upheld, by allowing states to force women (and children) to bear children. Does the US Constitution really provide no protection for women whose state legislatures enact forced birth laws? Does the Constitution aid and abet the violence of rape, incest, and delivery of such a union?

Justices Alito, Barrett, Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Roberts, wave to their adorers but the glory has fled. Kentucky women having abortions performed here will unnecessarily die and become maimed. If they have the means to travel outside of Kentucky they will increase the class and wealth divide so obvious here and in the country. Daughters and girlfriends of the men of the Kentucky General Assembly will have abortions in secret or with the help of their fathers and mothers.

The Supreme Court opinion “Citizens United” is an expression of political fascism where concentrated wealth and corporate power pay their way through Congress. Reversing Roe is social fascism motivated by Christian sanctimony shared by the majority. The Barrett doctrine holds that some pregnant women will provide adoption inventory. The Alito doctrine holds that despite the many millions of abortions throughout history that history itself is silent on this normal part of life on earth. The Thomas doctrine is that sweeping out Roe is a precedent for strangling the rights of our gay citizens. Together, the Supreme Court may again free Kentucky and the rest of the states to ignore the nation’s majority thinking on contraception and gay marriage.

More than twenty years ago my wife was pregnant with our third child, Mary Mildred. Mae had an extra copy of the thirteenth chromosome, trisomy thirteen, that causes severe deformities. Mae’s life expectancy would have been days to a year and my wife, with my love and support decided to abort Mae. A Kentucky couple, making the same decision today, if caught, might be prosecuted and jailed. I held Mae and knew my wife’s decision was merciful.

During the time of Mae, we attended Lexington Friends Meeting. Quakers, although directly influenced by Christianity, seek to avoid the sanctimony of religious certainty that exposes the cruelty and rigidity that motivates the reversal of Roe. The justices of the majority are Catholic (Neil Gorsuch is Anglican/Catholic) and far from separating their religion from the law, they codified it and as a result, have denied the full freedom of the women of the United States.

See organizations below supporting the reproductive health and freedom of women. Please support them.

Whole Womans’ Health Alliance

The Miscarriage and Abortion Hotline

West Fund

Plan C

Todd Kelly is a nurseryman, creator of Maury Garden, and a former co-clerk of Lexington Friends Meeting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
Lexington, KY
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Overturning other constitutional rights are possible but will require action at the state or local level

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Supreme Court's decision to overturn abortion rights for all has created concern about other rights grounded in the same provisions of the U.S. Constitution.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano, an attorney, explains, it's not clear yet how far this conservative court will go in future cases.In law school, hours are spent debating constitutional rights that we often take for granted but are not explicitly spelled out in the Constitution. Now, scholars say the Supreme Court's action in the Dobbs case to overturn abortion rights calls some of those other rights into question."People should be quite concerned...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Cory Doctorow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Marriage#Birth Control#State Senate#Legislature#Us Constitution#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism#Roman#The Supreme Court#The Us Constitution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
4K+
Followers
444
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy