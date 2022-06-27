ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool Would 'Happily Take' Ligue 1 'Flop Of The Season' In Midfield

By Alfie Culshaw
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pundit Noel Whelan has claimed Liverpool would happily welcome back Paris Saint-Germain flop Georginio Wijnaldum. Wijnaldum departed Merseyside for PSG last summer on a free transfer, but the Dutchman has endured a difficult debut season in Paris and was recently named Ligue 1 Flop Signing of the Year. The...

