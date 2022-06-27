He was born February 24, 1950, a son of Almeda Farley and the late John Ansberry. John was a 1968 graduate of Cambridge High School. He is a Marine Veteran having served in Vietnam. John was a TBW employee at the Cambridge Developmental Center. He was a member of the Disabled...
He was born November 1, 1945 in Guernsey County, son of the late John Ford and Carol (Lauer) Ford. Mr. Ford retired from Southeastern Med after twenty-seven years in the dietary department. He had also worked at Shelly & Sands, Parnell & Associates, Hallbarber, and Sun Stone Pottery for several years.
Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of of Punxsutawney, PA. , formerly of Cambridge. Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of Punxsutawney, formerly of Cambridge Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home in Punxsutawney. Amanda was born July 7, 1981 in Cambridge, Ohio to Richard Dugan and Pamela Ritchey who survive. Amanda graduated in 1998 from Cambridge High School in Ohio where she played clarinet in the marching band. She moved to Punxsutawney with her husband Matt in 2006. She was very excited to be in the process of moving back to her home town of Cambridge Ohio. Amanda enjoyed life. She was an avid reader, enjoyed Star Wars, and her Baby Yoda collection. She loved Baby Yoda! Amanda liked attending yard sales, flea markets, Thrift stores, anywhere she could find a good deal. Most of all Amanda loved her family. She adored her two daughters and would spend countless hours creating memories with them whenever she could. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Matt Pearce, Punxsutawney, two daughters, Christina J. Pearce, Kayla E. Pearce, both of Punxsutawney, two sisters, Jessica M. Ritchey, OH, Stephanie L. Dickerson and husband James, OH, a brother, David H. Knight and wife Brittney, OH, sister-in-law Valerie J. Powell and husband Chris, OH, two brother-in-law’s, John M. Pearce, OH, Michael L. Pearce and wife Brittany, OK, a bonus sister Audi Guignet, Punxsutawney, two bonus daughters, Hailey Wilson and Sophia Guignet, Punxsutawney, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Joseph and Lois Pearce, a brother-in-law Timothy Pearce and a nephew Nehemiah Dickerson. Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 2:00 on Saturday July 2, 2022 at Bundy-Law Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 2:00 at the funeral home with Pastor Ken Harper officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Valerie Powell at 5901 Palmer Road, Millersport, Ohio, for future expenses of her daughters and funeral expenses.
Ila Anne Perkins, infant daughter of Kasey and Emilee Perkins of Caldwell, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was born June 23, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. During her life, Ila was able to hear the loving voices of her family, feel the soft touch of their hands, smell the sweet scent of flowers outside, and feel the warmth of the summer sun. She is loved and cherished by her family and many friends.
Howard “Sam” Patterson, 80 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 25, 1942, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Howard Owen Patterson and Jean Porter. He worked at Ballas Egg for 20 years where he retired in 2016. He was a member of the Elks in Athens, Ohio. In his spare time, Sam loved spending time with his grandchildren, traveling to all their sporting events and activities. Sam also loved his family gatherings and reunions.
BARNESVILLE Ohio — Do you have a famous recipe you would like to share?. As part of a fundraiser, the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum in Barnesville plans to release a custom cookbook. They would love it if you could share a handful of your favorite recipes with them to include in it.
James Thomas Wickham Sr., 75 of Norwich, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022, while at the James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio. Tom was born in Zanesville on November 4, 1946. He is the son of the late Harvey and Esther Wickham. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army. After serving his country, Tom moved to Ohio, and made his family here. Then, in 1979 he moved back to Utah where he worked in a Uranium Mine, and then worked as a maintenance man at Allen Memorial Hospital in Moab, Utah. In 2011, after retirement, Tom moved back to Ohio, where he’d spend his time hunting, fishing, and camping. Tom also enjoyed going to yard-sales and flea-markets, as well as collecting coins and guns.
A Zanesville man who provided his friend, 25-year-old Timothy Corder, with the drugs that killed him. faces up to 17-and-a-half years in prison for Corder’s overdose death last July. Kyle Barry, 27, pleaded guilty in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court to one felony count of. involuntary manslaughter and one...
OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–A busy agenda for the East Guernsey Local Schools, Board of Education Thursday night, receiving a very special donation and preparing the district for the upcoming school year. During the public portion of the agenda, the Buckeye Trail Cancer Warrior group made a donation to Southeastern Med’s...
PARKERSBURG — Another Parkersburg woman was arraigned recently in Wood County Magistrate Court for conspiracy in her involvement in an incident where a house on Virginia Avenue that was shot at on June 11. Elizabeth D. Leek, 18, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of conspire to commit any...
The Athens County Coroner’s Office’s investigation of the death of Bryan Kyle Bridgeman, of Nelsonville, has concluded that Bridgeman died by suicide.
Bridgeman, 30, was last seen on June 4, 2021. He reportedly left the house with $80 to allegedly purchase a video game at a private residence. When he did not return, his family reported him missing.
Over the course of a year, officials worked to investigate Bridgeman’s disappearance....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that the body found in Jefferson County is 48-year-old, Robert O. Barnes. Officials say he was found dead near a pull-off right inside Fernwood State Forest off of County Road 26 Thursday around 6:30 PM. OSHP investigative services out of Cambridge are assisting the […]
BYESVILLE, Ohio–During their regular June meeting, the Rolling Hills Local Schools, Board of Education welcomed incoming Superintendent Devvon Dettra, and thanked outgoing Superintendent Scott Golec for his tenure as Superintendent. However, as it turns out, Golec isn’t going too far. In a special report, Board President John Urdak...
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — West Virginia University Hospitals and Reynolds Memorial Hospital is being sued by a woman who says she was wrongfully terminated from her employment. Carol Patterson worked as a secretary in a pediatrics office from September 21, 2017, until April 10, 2020, when she was terminated for what the defendants say was improper […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Guernsey County Commissioners Jack Marlin and Dave Wilson attended a special event this week where Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation into law that provides $500 million to Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties. House Bill 377 contains a historic investment of resources for Appalachia as well...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio-The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that a Warsaw woman is facing charges in connection to an investigation involving a juvenile. Authorities said 41-year-old Elizabeth R. Walser was formally charged with Rape, a first degree felony. On October 6th 2021, Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office SVU (Special...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zanesville and South Zanesville fire Departments battled a fire yesterday at the Muskingum Iron and Metal facility. The fire broke out just before 4:00 p.m. at the plant on Arthur Street. The fire remains under investigation, however the fire chief reports that it appears a pile...
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — A pilot is safe after a small plane crashed in Medina County late Wednesday at the Skypark Airport in Guilford Township. Authorities say it was around 9:38 p.m. when troopers were called to the scene where they found a 2018 Vans Kit Model Aircraft overturned just north of the runway.
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old Minerva man has died and two others were hurt following a crash Thursday afternoon in Stark County. The crash happened around 5:59 p.m. on US 30 near milepost 6 in Osnaburg Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say the initial...
