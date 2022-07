GLEN BURNIE, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) is alerting customers to new laws passed during the 2022 General Assembly that take effect Friday, July 1, including a vehicle excise tax exemption for active-duty military members. House Bill 479 exempts active-duty military currently deployed to Maryland from their home state – and those from Maryland returning home from active-duty elsewhere – from being assessed the excise tax on a vehicle when transferring the title and registration in their name from another state to Maryland for the first time. The law also removes the one-year limit in which military members were required to transfer title and registration to Maryland to qualify for the exemption.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO