Police: Bismarck man stabbed, no arrests made

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A 25-year-old man from Bismarck was stabbed numerous times on Friday, June 24 around 4:00 a.m. in the area of 200 W Sweet Ave.

According to Bismarck Police, the man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The name of the man was not released.

There have been no arrests made at this time and police are still investigating the incident.

