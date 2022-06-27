ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First case of monkeypox reported in Mecklenburg

June 27. Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the county. Monkeypox is a...

Leave Me Alone!
4d ago

Oh no! The world is ending. And how did they test for this? I am guessing the now infamous, and useless, PCR test with a 99.4% false positive reading. Makes sense. More propaganda and fear promoted by the democrats to usher in another mail-in voting fraud for the mid terms.

Tammy Garner
4d ago

with open boarders the USA 🇺🇸 will see and be infected by diseases we have never seen before good luck America you voted

