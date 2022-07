A family in eastern Coconino County is watching their "own Grand Canyon" grow as it erodes a path into their property. Faith Skinner lives in the Timberline Estates area with her husband and children who range in age from 6 to 16. They have watched the channel that was first created from the post-fire flooding from the Schultz Fire continue to grow.

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO