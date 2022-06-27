ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain's food faces quality crisis: FSA warns of 'significant risks' to standard of meat, fish and veg after two years of the pandemic and supply chain chaos - leading to cut in inspections and more unsafe products entering the market

By Alastair Lockhart For Mailonline
 4 days ago

The UK is facing 'significant risks' to its food standards after the impact of Brexit, Covid and the war in Ukraine in the last two years, according to a new report.

The chair of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) added there were 'major challenges' ahead for the UK.

The FSA and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) published a report on the challenges facing the UK's food system.

The two agencies said it comes as a response to pressures caused by Britain's departure from the EU, the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The report, published on Monday, says that food standards were maintained in 2021 despite the upheaval, but added that this is a 'cautious conclusion'.

The report said: 'While food safety standards have largely been maintained, both organisations recognise there are significant risks ahead.'

(Stock Image) Fewer food inspections are being carried out due to the strain on resources for local authorities 
(Stock Image) The report by the FSA and FSS said the delay in British imports controls for high-risk food could mean more unsafe products in the UK market 
FSA chair Professor Susan Jebb warned: 'The longer the UK operates without assurance that products from the EU meet our high food and feed safety standards, the less confident we can be that we can effectively identify potential safety incidents'

The FSA and FSS identified two main concerns for UK food standards from the evidence reviewed.

One is the fall in the number of inspections of food businesses because of fewer resources being available to local authorities.

The other is the delay in establishing full UK imports controls for high-risk food from the EU, which could mean more unsafe products reaching the UK market.

Professor Susan Jebb, the chair of the FSA said the report: 'Reflects on a period during which there has been significant concern about the impact of world events on food standards and safety.

'It is encouraging for UK consumers and our international trading partners that this report provides reassurance that the high food standards we enjoy in the UK have been upheld during a really tough period for the food system.

'However, the effects of recent momentous events are still being felt, and will continue to have an impact on our food systems for many years to come.

'We are under no illusions that there are major challenges ahead.'

Prof Jebb said establishing full UK import controls on food from the EU by 2023 is a priority.

'The longer the UK operates without assurance that products from the EU meet our high food and feed safety standards, the less confident we can be that we can effectively identify potential safety incidents,' she said.

Prof Jebb also warned progress with local authority inspections could be hurt by a lack of resources.

'We, along with our partners in Government, must all make sure that the current challenges in the food system are resolved in a way that puts us on course for a safe, healthier and more sustainable future food system,' she said.

