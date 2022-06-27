ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Men could get up to 20 weeks of tax-payer funded paternity leave under a bold new 'gender equity' scheme being considered by Anthony Albanese

By Brett Lackey
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

New fathers could get up to 20 weeks of government-funded job leave to be used at any point before their child turns two under a new plan to close the gender gap.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said she and the newly elected Labor government were 'keen' to review the rules to better meet the needs of modern Australian families.

Under current paid parental leave rules the 'primary caregiver' receives 18 weeks of leave at the minimum wage - which in a straight relationship is defined as the mother unless in exceptional situations.

Fathers can only access two weeks of paid paternity leave and critics argue this incentivises men to stay in the workforce and women to care for newborns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qAPG_0gNNaZmC00
Men could be able to access 20 weeks of government funded paternity leave under changes to the current system (stock image)

In the previous Morrison government's latest budget they moved to allow couples to combine these two leave allowances and use the 20 weeks as they see fit.

Ms Rishworth said she was currently reviewing that plan to make sure there were no unforeseen consequences, but that she supports it.

'Society has changed. A lot more men do want to play a role. And a lot of men do say they want to be the primary caregiver for some period of time,' she told The Australian.

'I'm having a really good look at what can be done with paid parental leave,' she said.

Family advocacy group The Parenthood wants the government to go even further.

It has launched a petition calling for 12 months of parental leave to be shared between new parents with full pay and superannuation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvtad_0gNNaZmC00
Labor's Social Services Minister said the Albanese government backed a plan brought in by the previous Liberal government to allow parents to share the 20 weeks of leave however they wanted (pictured: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and girlfriend Jodie Haydon)

Executive Director Georgie Dent said that removing the notion of a primary and secondary caregiver and allowing parents to share the responsibilities equally was vital for new families and for gender equity.

She also praised some companies which are leading the way by offering parental leave above and beyond what the government mandates.

'There has been an effort among some corporations in Australia to encourage dads to take extended parental leave... offering 18 weeks of paid leave to any parent within the first 12 months of the baby coming. And flexibility about how and when that's taken,' she said.

For example if a new father wants to take a few weeks of paid leave after his baby is born and then another few weeks several months later some workplaces are fine with this, she added.

She also said Australia needs to catch up with the rest of the world.

Australian fathers take the least amount of paternity leave in the developed world, second only to the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPePy_0gNNaZmC00
Georgie Dent (pictured) from families advocacy group The Parenthood wants the government to go even further and provide 12 months of parental leave with full pay

Workplace Gender Equality Agency director Mary Wooldridge said men taking paternity leave benefitted not just them but society.

'The research shows that men being more actively involved in childcare increases their wellbeing and happiness,' Ms Wooldridge said.

'It also shows that when men take parental leave, they're more likely to participate in childcare on an ongoing basis and have a more equitable division of unpaid work at home.'

'This is very positive to both them and their relationship with their children, and also enables women to have greater choices in terms of returning to work.

'And from an organisational perspective, it's shown to increase job satisfaction and productivity.'

COMPANIES THAT OFFER THE MOST PAID PARENTAL LEAVE

KPMG: 26 weeks

Diageo: 26 weeks

King & Wood Mallesons: 26 weeks

Stockland: 20 weeks

Mirvac: 20 weeks for primary carers in a shared care model

Deloitte: 18 weeks

Tabcorp: 18 weeks

DLA Piper: 18 weeks

Medibank: 14 weeks

Aurecon: 14 weeks for primary carers in a shared care model

L'Oreal Australia: 14 weeks

Aecom: 12 weeks

Lion: 12 weeks

SMEC Holdings: 14 weeks for primary carers

Source: Workplace Gender Equality Agency data for 2022.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

The end of constant Covid boosters? Moderna claims Omicron-specific vaccine could be 'turning point' — as NHS urges a million Brits to come forward for fourth dose amid summer surge in cases

Covid jab maker Moderna claims its new Omicron-specific vaccine could be a 'turning point' in the pandemic. A study of the new jab on 800 people found it boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant eight-fold. But it did not elicit as many antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

A Black couple who retired early says there's a 'Black tax' on common wealth-building strategies

Kiersten and Julien Saunders left their corporate jobs before they turned 40. They joined the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) community. However, the couple didn't feel like the wealth-building strategies they learned accounted for their lived experience. This article is part of the "Re/Thinking Re/Tirement" series focused on inspiring financial planning...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Rishworth
Person
Anthony Albanese
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Three men died within three months of each other 'after taking designer opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine and is sold on dark web'

Three young men have died within three months of each other after taking a new designer drug sweeping the dark web which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. Students Dylan Byfield-Levell, 20, Jakob Wozniak, 19, and entrepreneur Miles Davis, 27, died after taking the opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene in Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parental Leave#Paid Leave#Gender Equity#Gender Equality#Social Services#Labor#Australian#Society
Daily Mail

Wife of billionaire ex-Harrods boss Mohamed Al-Fayed launches High Court legal battle to stop construction of huge crematorium half-a-mile from their £4.6m 17th century Surrey manor

The wife of billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed has launched a High Court bid to stop a massive crematorium being built a half mile from their luxury mansion in Surrey. Heini Wathen-Fayed, 67, is suing over plans to erect a huge funeral site on green belt land close to their 17th century £4.6m manor home in Oxted.
WORLD
Fortune

Rolls-Royce CEO responds to record inflation by giving 14,000 workers a bonus and pay raise: ‘We are living through exceptional times’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Employees at Rolls-Royce, one of the largest manufacturers in the U.K., are getting a £2,000 ($2,455) bonus and pay raise to help cope with “economic uncertainty” the engine maker said, as the country’s cost of living crisis skyrockets.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
Country
Australia
The Independent

‘Humiliating and traumatic’: Disabled woman carried off flight after special assistance failed to appear

A disabled woman has spoken out about feeling “traumatised and humiliated” after special assistance was slow or non-existent at two separate UK airports, either side of her flight.Suzanne Croft, a wheelchair user with muscular dystrophy, was flying from Newcastle Internation to London Heathrow on Thursday, 9 June when she says airport assistance staff were slow to arrive and help her on and off of the plane.Ms Croft says other passengers were allowed to board but it took over an hour for special assistance staff to assist her onto the aircraft, and her wheelchair to be loaded into the hold -...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: ‘We Will Adopt Your Baby’? No thanks – I wouldn’t want any child of mine to grow up with your views

Of all the grotesque, frothy-mouthed, holier-than-thou pontificating over the Supreme Court’s devastating decision to remove the rights of women in the US to have an abortion, the very worst has to be those signs which read: WE WILL ADOPT YOUR BABY.I winced, physically winced when I saw them – snapped and posted on Twitter as part of crowd footage of pro-choice vs “pro-life” (anti-abortion) rallies in the wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade."We Will Adopt Your Baby" but hundreds of thousands of kids could use families in the US right now, why haven't you done it already?...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Weather Channel

COVID-19 Most Likely Leaked from Wuhan Laboratory: WHO Chief

Just days after saying that the COVID lab leak theory needs "further investigations", the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has privately confided to a senior European politician that the pandemic originated from China's infamous Wuhan lab, according to a report. According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the most likely...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

452K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy