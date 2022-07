ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While the pilot shortage is likely to be the new normal, there’s no shortage of interest in pilot training, says a local aviation school. “We have people just flooding to the school wanting the opportunity to learn how to fly,” explained Aaron Hollewell, director of the Peachtree City campus of the Academy of Aviation. The company owns several locations across the southeast and trains students from 36 countries.

