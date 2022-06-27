ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Andreas Christensen writes moving Instagram post paying tribute to Chelsea fans and players after '10 amazing years' at the club he joined as a 16-year-old... and he admits decision to leave for Barcelona was not 'easy'

By Samuel Draper For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Andreas Christensen has made an emotional statement on social media, paying tribute to Chelsea and their fans as he leaves Stamford Bridge.

Christensen joined Chelsea's academy in 2012, and made his senior debut for the Blues in October 2014, but he has played his last game for the club as his contract expires at the end of this week. He is set to join Barcelona on Friday, July 1.

The Danish international took to Instagram to share a passionate message about his decade at the club, joining as a youth player and going on to win the Champions League last summer, as well as noting the last few months have been 'tough' mentally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07i1Tg_0gNNaI1500
Danish defender Andreas Christensen has honoured his decade at Chelsea on Instagram

Christensen wrote: 'THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING', before talking about feeling 'at home' in Chelsea's youth set-up, after he left Denmark as a teenager.

'I had a tough decision to make at the age of 16 to leave Denmark' he reminisced. 'There was only ever one choice for me and that was Chelsea. From the moment I arrived they made me feel at home, I’m grateful to Jim Fraser and Neil Bath who immediately embraced me as part of their family.'

The Danish centre-back won accolades at Chelsea from the beginning, including domestically in the 2013-14 season and in Europe the following year.

'Some of my proudest moments at the club were when we won FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League,' Christensen said. 'Those were a special group of young players that I was proud to have as teammates.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vBVs3_0gNNaI1500
Christensen joined the youth team in 2012, before going on to play 161 times for the Blues

He leaves London with several senior accomplishments too, and one from May 2021 is a particular highlight. The 26-year-old is seen holding Europe's elite club trophy in the main photo of the post.

'Last year was my proudest achievement as a player and team when we lifted the Champions League in Porto', he wrote.

'I was a young boy at Chelsea with all the hopes and fears of a player starting his career, I’m grateful to the whole club for making my dream come true' he added.

'Having spent 10 amazing years at this club, I felt now was the right time for a new beginning for me and my family. Mentally the last few months have been tough as it’s not been an easy decision to leave this club and the fans.

'I’m not the most talkative person so sometimes people don’t understand how much the club and the fans mean to me. I will miss the players, staff and everyone here. I wish the best for the club and the fans in the future.'

Chelsea players including Kai Havertz, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi all responded to the post to wish Christensen good luck in his future plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dS4p4_0gNNaI1500
The 26-year-old said winning the Champions League last year was his 'proudest achievement'

Sportsmail previously reported that Christensen is very likely to join Xavi's Barcelona team in Spain, although this remains unconfirmed at present.

Earlier this month, Chelsea confirmed that Christensen would be leaving at the end of June with the expiration of the Dane's contract, after talks between the club and the player did not lead to him extending his time in the capital.

A statement on the club website at the time read: 'Chelsea Football Club thanks Andreas for his contribution to our success in the last decade and wishes him well in his future career.'

In addition to the 2021 Champions League, the 26-year-old also won the 2019 Europa League, the 2021 UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in February of this year, making a total of 161 appearances for the Londoners.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Everyone had it, we said nothing': Tennis star Alize Cornet makes bombshell claim players HID Covid symptoms in an 'epidemic' at the French Open and says there is a 'tacit agreement' to play on... as Wimbledon is hit by withdrawals of Cilic and Berrettini

French tennis star Alize Cornet has made a bombshell claim that players have adopted a 'tacit agreement' to deliberately hide Covid-19 cases on tour, saying that there was 'an epidemic' at last month's French Open. The world No 37 later backtracked and insisting her remarks were 'to emphasise that the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Newcastle complete £35m signing of Lille defender Sven Botman, who declares the club have the 'perfect package' to reach the top as the highly-rated Dutchman hails the 'best day of my life'

Newcastle have completed the signing of Dutch defender Sven Botman from Lille for an undisclosed fee. The Magpies had announced on Tuesday they had agreed a deal in principle for the 22-year-old centre-back, who has now completed the formalities of a deal worth a reported £35million, signing a five-year contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis WITHDRAW from Wimbledon men's doubles as controversial Australian star opts to 'prioritise singles' after four-hour first round match

Nick Krygios and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis have withdrawn from the Wimbledon men's doubles. The Australian pairing were due to compete in the competition but have pulled out and been replaced by alternates Diego Hidalgo and Cristian Rodriguez. Kyrgios said: 'I'm a singles player, my priority is singles. I played...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Manchester City owners 'agree deeds to buy Palermo in £11.2m takeover as the City Football Group adds an ELEVENTH club to its rich worldwide portfolio and plans to resurrect the once-bankrupt Italian side back to Serie A'

Manchester City's owners are on the verge of adding Palermo to their rich football portfolio after agreeing an £11.2million takeover with the Italian side, according to reports. The City Football Group (CFG) already owns an empire of clubs worldwide including MLS side New York City and Australian outfit Melbourne...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Xavi
Daily Mail

'Legend' Mo Salah is hailed by Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool forward finally put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at Anfield - and his manager insists the best is yet to come from his talismanic 'machine'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Mohamed Salah's contract extension as the best decision for both the club and the player after the announcement of a new deal for the forward. With only a year left on his current deal speculation had begun to mount on the Egyptian star's future,...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Stefanos Tsitsipas hits Nick Kyrgios with a VERY telling sledge before their blockbuster Wimbledon clash - as Aussie DUMPS his best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis to chase title

Will the real Nick Kyrgios please stand up? That's the question Wimbledon. Stefanos Tsitsipas is asking as the duo prepare for an explosive round-three match at the All England Club. Kyrgios is better known for his tantrums and on-court antics than his actual tennis and he has form on the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury sends a stark warning to his heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua that Oleksandr Usyk is 'too quick, smart and cute' for him... warning the Brit's new style may actually HELP the Ukrainian in their big Saudi rematch

Tyson Fury is predicting a more convincing defeat for Anthony Joshua when the British star battles Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch later this summer. The 32-year-old lost his unified heavyweight championship in a surprising defeat to the Ukrainian in September, when he was outpointed by the undefeated Usyk. Joshua is...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: Matt Potts has been England's find of the summer - he's an aggressive bowler, comes across well in interviews and looks the perfect fit for Test cricket

Matt Potts has been England's find of the summer, not just for his wickets but the way he has bowled and kept going through a demanding schedule. He looks a strong lad and Mike Selvey, the former Middlesex and England bowler, summed it up well when he said it looks like Potts is built from the bottom up.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Danish#The Champions League
Daily Mail

American John Isner holds all the aces after breaking Ivo Karlovic's record of 13,728 career aces despite suffering a disappointing defeat in his Wimbledon Third Round clash with Jannik Sinner

American John Isner broke the all-time record for serving aces on Friday early in his Wimbledon third-round match loss against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner. Needing five aces to beat Ivo Karlovic's leading mark of 13,728, the 37-year-old Isner sent three hurtling past Sinner in his first service game and three more in the second.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Boris Becker's girlfriend Lilian looks chic in Breton stripes and a white suit as she attends Wimbledon day five with his son Elias... two months after fallen tennis star was jailed

Boris Becker's girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro looked chic as she attended day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club alongside Boris' son Elias Balthasar, 22. Lilian put in a polished appearance in the crisp white trouser suit as she found her...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Emotional Richarlison pens a gushing farewell message to angry Everton fans after sealing £60m switch to Tottenham... with the departing Brazilian striker claiming it was 'very difficult to say goodbye to a place that has become my home'

Richarlison has posted an emotional farewell to angry Everton on social media after his £60million move to Tottenham Hotspur was confirmed. The Brazilian, who joined the Toffees for £30m from Watford back in 2018, has signed a five-year contract with Spurs after spending the last four years at Goodison Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Onana... what's my name!?': Inter Milan announce the signing of former Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana by referencing Rihanna's hit song... as the Serie A giants continue to make waves in the transfer market after re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea

Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana by referencing Rihanna when unveiling the player on social media. Onana's contract at Ajax expired on Thursday, and Inter have wasted no time in announcing his arrival in Italy on a free transfer. They posted a tweet on Friday afternoon...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

New England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler plays down his chances of a Test recall by insisting he is 'very focused on white-ball stuff' - as he says Ben Stokes' men don't need him as they are playing 'fantastically well'

Jos Buttler has doused the prospect of adding an incendiary ingredient to the top of England’s Test team by saying he has enough on his plate as the country’s new limited-overs captain. Buttler, 31, was touted as a potential opener in England’s brave new world under Brendon McCullum...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Chelsea should 'give Armando Broja a chance rather than spending £80m on a replacement for Romelu Lukaku,' insists Glen Johnson - as he warns his former club against making another 'scary money' disaster signing

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has urged the Blues to keep hold of Armando Broja rather than risk wasting £80m on a replacement for Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea signed Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record £97.5million transfer fee last summer, hoping that he would be the player to help them challenge for the title. However, he only managed eight league goals in his first season back at the club, and has since returned to Inter on loan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Christian Horner insists he is 'appalled' at Nelson Piquet's racist comments towards Lewis Hamilton and is 'fully behind' the Mercedes driver... despite Red Bull's silence amid the scandal

Christian Horner has defended Red Bull's reaction to the racist slurs used by Nelson Piquet against Lewis Hamilton. Piquet, a three-time Formula One world champion, has been banned from the paddock indefinitely after discriminatory comments he made about the Mercedes driver in an interview last year resurfaced. There has been...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are told to stump up £43m for Presnel Kimpembe as Thomas Tuchel gets set for battle with Juventus to sign PSG defender and patch up his decimated defence'

Chelsea will reportedly have to pay £43million to land PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe this summer. Thomas Tuchel is looking to bolster his back line this summer after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen last month. There is also uncertainty concerning club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who may be tempted to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We're winning the Premier League!': Liverpool fans rejoice at the 'news of the summer' and hail the 'best player in the world' after Mo Salah signs a new three-year contract at Anfield worth close to £400,000-a-week

Liverpool fans have gone wild following the news that Mo Salah has agreed a new contract at Anfield until 2025. The Egyptian had just entered the final 12 months of his previous deal, with speculation mounting about where his future would lie. But the Reds have shut down the rumour...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England's Young Lions are European champions! Man City's Callum Doyle and Aston Villa pair Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey are the heroes as Ian Foster's U19s come from behind to beat Israel in extra-time and match 2017 triumph

England became U19 Euros champions for the second time by producing another impressive comeback to beat Israel 3-1 in the 2022 final on Friday. After a cagey start in Trnava, the first team to represent Israel in any UEFA club competition found their rhythm and dominated the first half of the contest.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester City begin contract talks with Riyad Mahrez as he enters final 12 months of his contract with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling looking set to head for the exit door

Manchester City are looking to extend Riyad Mahrez’s contract after his finest season at the club to date. Sportsmail understands the Premier League champions are opening talks with the 31-year-old, who has entered the final 12 months of his existing deal. Mahrez finished the campaign as City’s top scorer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal misfit Matteo Guendouzi seals £9m permanent move to Marseille after falling out of favour at the Emirates and enjoying a good loan stint with the Ligue 1 high-flyers, who exercised clause to snap him up

Arsenal have confirmed that Matteo Guendouzi has joined Olympique Marseille on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell at the Ligue 1 club. The 23-year-old played all 55 games for Marseille last season as the club qualified for the Champions League, and the French club exercised the clause in the contract to make it a full-time deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

452K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy