ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Reveal ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’s 4-Hour Cut Was "Batsh*t Crazy"

By Steve Weintraub
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder opening in theaters July 8th, I recently spoke with Chris Hemsworth and writer-director Taika Waititi about making the MCU sequel here in Los Angeles. Since I’d heard the movie had a lot of deleted scenes, I decided to use some of my time to ask...

collider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Collider

9 Important Facts to Remember Before 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

The landscape of the MCU is constantly evolving, with regular series streaming on Disney+ alongside a steady flow of theater releases. It can be hard to keep track of where characters are and what their current situation is, and the addition of the multiverse only complicates things further. The upcoming release of Thor: Love and Thunder will be the hero's ninth appearance on the big screen, and it's fair to say, he's been through a lot! Ahead of his latest exploits, it'd be useful to remember some key points about his situation.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Forgiven': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

As the fictional pop star Samantha James (Anna Faris) once sang, forgiveness is more than saying sorry. Ralph Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel) is about to find that out in an illustrious, intense new thriller, The Forgiven. Based on the novel by Lawrence Osborne, The Forgiven is sinister, stylish, and unsettling. Drunken accidents, guilt, and a decaying marriage are simply the set-up of a picture spilling with characters and color. The trailer offers a glimpse at the star-studded cast and teases viewers with a hint of the spectacle spread throughout this sleek drama.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Forgiven’ Review: Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes Can’t Save This Misguided Morality Tale

An uncertain and meandering work that struggles to craft a compelling story when intermixed with ineffective commentary, The Forgiven is doomed by its own tepid adherence to trope that robs the experience of any teeth. This is a shame as, despite the poor way it ends up being constructed, the promising pieces are all there. Getting to see leads Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain on screen is always intriguing, especially when they take on cruel characters whose flaws are at the forefront of the performance. It also is directed with a sure hand by John Michael McDonagh whose past films, like the magnificent meditation on faith that is Calvary, have established that he is no stranger to navigating the often painful intricacies of a complicated story. While there are flashes of this more focused grappling with a theme attempting to burst through in The Forgiven, it only ends up being smothered by its own worst impulses. While there is promise and potential in its premise, it never is actually excavated enough to justify its surprisingly egotistical unraveling into errant mundanity.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Moon Represents My Heart': Gemma Chan to Star in Time Travel Series at Netflix

Netflix has greenlit a new project, The Moon Represents My Heart from filmmaker Shawn Levy's 21 Laps and actress Gemma Chan, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. The feature is based on the upcoming novel by writer Pim Wangtechawat and is a coming-of-age story that follows a British-Chinese family that has the secret ability to time travel.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Collider

Thor: Love And Thunder: 12 Members Of The Cast And Their Upcoming Projects

In 2022, the MCU is once again churning out as many projects as it can handle as its universe continues to expand. Two of Marvel's Disney+ series have already debuted, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has raked in nearly a billion dollars since its release in May. Despite that success, Marvel is wasting no time as it prepares audiences for its next film; Thor: Love and Thunder.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Disney’s ‘Baymax!’ Draws Right Wing Ire for Scene Involving Trans Man

Click here to read the full article. Another day, another moral panic about Disney using cartoons to lure children down a path of sexual degeneracy. In a turn of events that seems inevitable in hindsight, various right-wing trolls are speaking out against “Baymax!,” a new Disney+ series based on the inflatable robot from “Big Hero Six.” The spinoff follows the eponymous robot as he leaves his superhero life behind and returns to his normal job as a healthcare professional in San Fransokyo. Each of the six episodes sees him traveling to a different part of the city to help people with...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Blackbeard
Collider

James Bond: Producer Barbara Broccoli Says 007 to be "Reinvented" For Future Films

Ever since Daniel Craig finished his 007 stint in No Time To Die, fans have been speculating far and wide as to which actor will play him next. The internet is full of ‘rumored’ casting and fan-favorite actors ready to take on the challenge but James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has different thoughts. In a recent chat with Deadline, the celebrated producer disclosed that it will be “at least two years“ before the next 007 movie begins filming and that the task of finding Craig's replacement hasn’t begun.
MOVIES
Collider

Stewart & Pattinson: 5 Stars That Broke Out of Their Genre

Stars establish their career from the versatility of roles like Meryl Streep and some stick in the same lane for decades like John Wayne. And then there are some that are defined by a role, good or bad, for the rest of their life. Actors like Adam Sandler have produced almost "one-off" dramatic performances like his in Uncut Gems, but his comedic past generated a genre of its own that still defines him.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' - Who's Who in the Cast

Amazon Prime’s anticipated page-to-screen adaptation, The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the book series of the same name by To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han. Before even premiering, the show received a Season 2 renewal, so fans can expect Belly and the rascal Fisher boys to return within the next few years. The show received a wide viewership, becoming Amazon Prime’s #1 show that week, even surpassing the acclaimed The Boys season 3 premiere.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Action Films From Yesteryear That Deserve Legacy Sequels Like 'Top Gun Maverick'

Top Gun: Maverick is smashing the global box office in a seemingly unlikely turn of events. After being delayed from its original 2020 release due to the pandemic, Maverick has finally arrived and audiences are lapping it up. It has even defeated box office kings Marvel, replacing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the highest-grossing film in North America this year, and is on track to repeat that feat worldwide.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mighty Thor#Thor Movie#Marvel#French
Collider

'Star Wars': 10 Best Live-Action Villains, Ranked

Star Wars, the intergalactic soap opera of good versus evil, first landed on our screens in 1977 with the groundbreaking A New Hope. Since then, we’ve gotten more content from George Lucas’s universe than we ever could have imagined - a prequel trilogy, sequel trilogy, spin-off TV shows, animated films and series, video games, novels and more. Let’s just say audiences have more than enough to choose from to satisfy their force needs.
TV SHOWS
Collider

10 Underrated Movies Recommended by Bong Joon Ho

South Korean director Bong Joon Ho is one of the most original filmmakers of the last two decades. His work usually blends genre premises with withering humor and social commentary. Bong's debut feature Barking Dogs Never Bite established him as a cult director. More international success followed with 2013's Snowpiercer and Okja in 2017, and his 2019 film Parasite won the Best Picture Oscar.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'Avatar' to 'Jurassic Park' : 10 Great Films That Have Timeless Visual Effects

Visual effects (VFX) are one of the most important aspects when it comes to filmmaking. They grant the ability to bring so many imaginative ideas to life such as different environments, creatures, objects, and even characters. There are two main types of visual effects, Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) and Practical Effects. CGI are digital effects that are used to create all sorts of elements that don't exist physically in real life. While practical effects are man-made models, props, costumes, and sets that are operated physically to create a more genuine feeling of their existence. There is a common debate on whether digital effects or practical effects are better, but most VFX artists agree that a combination of the two is the ideal approach to bringing these imaginary elements to life.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

The Best Fantasy Shows on Hulu Right Now

In the mood to binge-watch some magic and adventure? Want to be transported to a whole new world? A good fantasy series can help you do just that. Whether it's monsters or magicians you're after, werewolves or witches, Hulu's library covers all that and more. Can't find what you're looking...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things 4': Robert Englund Explains Why Victor Creel Blinded Himself

Victor Creel pays for his mistakes in a number of very big ways in Stranger Things 4. As a young man (Kevin L. Johnson), Victor serves in World War 2 and makes a horrible mistake. He orders the shelling of a location that doesn’t house German soldiers, but rather innocent civilians including a baby. About 14 years later, Victor moves into a beautiful new home in Hawkins with his wife and two children. While it may seem as though they’ve got a bright future ahead of them, evil is brewing in Victor’s son, Henry (Raphael Luce), and that evil winds up taking the lives of his wife and daughter.
TV SERIES
Collider

Russell Crowe to Play Real-Life Priest in 'The Pope's Exorcist'

Russel Crowe is set to star in The Pope’s Exorcist, a film by Julius Avery, THR reports. The Academy award-winner is set to portray the real-life figure of Italian Catholic priest Father Gabriele Amorth. The priest acted as the chief exorcist of the Vatican and performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy