TPAC speaks out on upcoming events

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here’s a look at how you can celebrate Independence Day across Kansas. SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: Join us for our annual 5-week concert series, every Thursday evening in June. This year, we’re excited to introduce several new music genres from bluegrass to R&B and almost everything in between. Live music starts under the sunset at 7:30 p.m.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were just about to finish installing Gage Park’s newest veterans memorial before a close call with disaster. They were placing the third, and final, granite plaque honoring World War II veterans when it fell right out of their hands. Nobody was hurt and the...
TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of No Place Like Home sponsored by Azura Credit Union, Alan Stahl with the Topeka Fire Department goes over the most common causes of house fires and the best ways to avoid them.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Abby Heidari, the Director of Nutrition with the Kansas Beef Council, joined the 27 News Morning Show with an unconventional recipe for the Fourth of July. Using a slow cooker instead of grilling could be a great way to spend more time with family and friends over the holiday weekend. It takes just a few minutes to make the sauce, and the rest of the cooking time is “hands-off”.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City neighborhood filled with 100-year-old homes and towering trees is full of history extending far beyond the houses themselves. Nearly 30 years ago, between Longfellow and Midtown, Kansas City was home to a community developed exclusively for lesbians. It's a history not known to even longtime city residents.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas teacher is using his summer to start a new side hustle of selling fireworks. Garret’s Fireworks stands at the corner of 31st Street and Topeka Boulevard and is owned by Derek Terry. He teaches debate, forensics, film and theatre at Santa Fe Trail High School. As if he wasn’t busy […]
TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s the last thing you want to do on a hot day, but Topeka is cracking down on lawn maintenance. From May to September Topeka responds to over 1,200 overgrown lawns. Once a notice has been issued the resident has 10 days to start chopping. “If they elect not to, we then return […]
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Several “blessing boxes” in the Manhattan area are looking a little emptier than usual. So what is a blessing box and why are they so important? Some people don’t qualify for income-based aide, but still suffer from food insecurities. That’s where the blessing boxes come into play. They help bridge that gap […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested for raping a mentally disabled person. According to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, Alejandro Alberto Espinoza-Hinostroza, 29, of Topeka was booked into custody around 11:05 p.m. Thursday by the Topeka Police Dept. Espinoza-Hinostroza remained behind bars Friday without bond. Booking...
Firefighters in Lyon County departments are receiving better than $160,000 from a state allocation. The Kansas Insurance Department has earmarked $162,000 to Lyon County Firefighter Relief Associations, or FRAs. Funds come through the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act, which uses a two-percent tax on insurance company fire and lightning insurance premiums or safety enhancements to pay for health, accident, disability and life insurance premiums.
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Anytime a U.S. flag becomes tattered or worn to the point it’s no longer a fitting symbol, it requires a proper retirement in a dignified manner. This week, one local county is making that retirement process a little easier. In the heart of downtown Manhattan, there is now a depository box for […]
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A new office building is under construction near 69 Highway and College Boulevard that will soon be home to 1,000 new employees. Wellsky is a health technology firm that provides software for caregivers outside of hospitals, which has become a booming market with the growth in home care and long-term care.
TOPEKA — When retired U.S. Army Col. Lynn Rolf enlisted and went to war, the federal government made a promise it would take care of his medical needs. Rolf, who began his 31 years of military service in 1970 in Vietnam, says he is still fighting the battle to ensure that commitment is fulfilled and […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly approved updated drought declarations for all Kansas counties on Monday. Executive Order #22-06 places all of the state’s 105 counties either in a watch, warning or emergency status for drought. “A significant portion of the state of Kansas has experienced drought or...
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks on Tuesday issued a warning for people to stay out of the water at a state park due to a blue-green algae bloom. The Pomona State Park, situated in Osage County, put out a warning via Facebook on June 28 asking people to avoid […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Signs showing support for the controversial Value Them Both movement in Kansas are reportedly being stolen and vandalized. People have been expressing their anger against the Value Them Both movement in Kansas this year with the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24. This action by […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are facing charges for burglary and theft after police say they were caught stealing copper in a north Topeka railyard Tuesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Dept. says John T. Good, 47, and William L. Berardy, 27, both of Topeka were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for burglary, felony theft, aggravated criminal damage, felony obstruction and trespass on railroad property.
The Kansas Supreme Court rejects lower court decisions siding with Walmart in the company's dispute with Johnson County over property tax valuations.
