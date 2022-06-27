ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Young girl brings donations from birthday party to Ohio animal shelter

By Emily Sanderson
WLWT 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTERSVILLE, Ohio — A young girl turned her special day into a generous donation for animals at an Ohio animal shelter. The Jefferson...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 9

Therese Marie Sollberger
4d ago

How sweet and kind she is, what a generous thing to do for her age, God Bless her and all the animals she’s helping!! 🥰🌸🌸🌸🥰🥰

Reply
6
Julie Kenney
4d ago

Thanks you little girl for being raised with a selfless heart ❤️. Yes we need more kid's like her

Reply
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party#Animal Shelter#Shelter Dog#Cincinnati#Day Trip#Charity#Wintersville
WYTV.com

Poisonous weeds, unique worms emerging in Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Agriculture experts say there are two poisonous weeds popping up across Ohio. The one is called poison hemlock and the other is wild parsnip. They are different plants but have some similarities. Experts say Poison Hemlock is not something to mess around with. It produces a toxin...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Body identified from Fernwood State Forest in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that the body found in Jefferson County is 48-year-old, Robert O. Barnes. Officials say he was found dead near a pull-off right inside Fernwood State Forest off of County Road 26 Thursday around 6:30 PM. OSHP investigative services out of Cambridge are assisting the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

10 Ohio Festivals to Attend this July

After two long years of COVID — and what seems like an even longer winter — Ohioans are ready to head outside for some summer fun. There are tons of outdoor festivals and fairs taking place throughout the state this month. Keep reading for the top 10 events to attend and where you can find them.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Historic decision to overturn Roe opposes Jewish beliefs

As hundreds of Ohioans seeking abortions were turned away in the days following the June 24 overturning of Roe v. Wade and the nearly immediate implementation of Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, Dr. David Burkons of Shaker Heights said he was most concerned for patients he had to turn away. Burkons...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Experts warn of poisonous plant that causes a swollen red rash

(WTRF)–If you have ever done lawn care work or ventured a little too deep into the woods, you unfortunately might have ended up with poison ivy. Since summer is here, outdoor activities like hiking, picnicking, and gardening are more popular than ever. So, it is critical that you stay cautious of poison ivy, poison oak, and poison […]
WHEELING, WV
alaskasnewssource.com

JBER soldier dies in Ohio motorcycle crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KTUU) - A U.S. Army Alaska paratrooper from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Ohio. A release from a U.S. Army spokesperson said Sgt. Seth P. Vision, 22, died June 25 in Miami Township, Ohio, where he was participating in a career skills program. The release said the incident is currently being investigated by the Athens (Ohio) Police Department and Army Criminal Investigation Division.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy